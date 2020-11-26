AC Hotel Park City Opens as the City's Newest Lifestyle Hotel

Design-Led Hotel Debuts in World-Class Outdoor Destination with Thoughtfully Designed Spaces, Modern Guest Rooms, and Signature B&F Experiences

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotel Park City, owned by Ensign Hospitality, opens its doors on Dec. 7, 2020, inviting travelers to experience a hotel with style and intention in Utah's cultured city. Part of AC Hotels by Marriott®, the design-driven hotel brand from Marriott International, this newly constructed hotel combines a small-town lodge feel with elegant, comfortable rooms and sleek, modern amenities, bringing purposeful design to Park City.

"We are excited to introduce AC Hotel Park City to our community near and far," said Kirk Barker of Ensign Hospitality. "Park City is a year-round recreational haven, cultural hub, and distinctive venue for business, making it a perfect location for the well-intentioned AC Hotels guest.

AC Hotel Park City takes form with clean modern lines, aesthetically proportioned spaces, and balanced use of premium materials distinctive to the AC Hotels brand. The intuitive design was created to capture the majestic and wondrous spirit of the hotel's surroundings and appeal to modern lifestyles. Embracing AC Hotels' focus on harmonious design and tailored style, the hotel features minimalist guest rooms that allow travelers to use the space in whatever way they see fit. Free of traditional hotel room distractions, the 100 guest rooms are designed to maximize a sense of openness with plenty of open surfaces to place luggage or pull up a chair and work.

The AC Lobby features inviting furnishings, locally sourced art, and timeless, contemporary touches that evoke the feeling of a well-curated gallery. The AC Kitchen offers the brand's signature European-inspired breakfast with options ranging from butter croissants imported from France, artisan cured meats such as thinly sliced Italian Prosciutto from AC's iconic Berkel slicing machine, an international selection of cheeses, as well as yogurts and cereals, seasonal fruits, and local specialties. During the day, the AC Lounge® serves as a place to relax or create with maximum comfort and function in mind. In the evening, the AC Bar serves up a variety of signature cocktails, craft beers, and local wines paired with a Spanish-inspired tapas menu. The hotel also includes a state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor swimming pool with whirlpool.

Members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's global travel program, have many of the hotel's services at their fingertips with the Marriott Bonvoy App, including a digital room key, seamless check-in and check-out, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi.

Located just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City International Airport, AC Hotel Park City is in close proximity to Park City's wealth of activities, including a vibrant shopping district, exquisite dining options, and leisure options for all, including local breweries, Olympic Park and, most notably, the host of the International Sundance Film Festival in the winter.

To learn more about AC Hotel Park City, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/slcac-ac-hotel-park-city.

About AC Hotels by Marriott®

AC Hotels includes over 155 design-led hotels in more than 20 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a comfortable, elevated, and unobtrusive experience that lets guests maximize their travels. The brand focuses on details and experiences that genuinely matter to provide a seamless, intuitive experience that lets travelers live life by design, not by default.

About Ensign Hospitality

Ensign Hospitality, LLC develops, owns, and operates premium-brand select-service hotel properties throughout Utah.

