Acacia Communications Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Acacia Communications (NAS:ACIA, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $114.99 per share and the market cap of $4.9 billion, Acacia Communications stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Acacia Communications is shown in the chart below.





Because Acacia Communications is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 13.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Acacia Communications has a cash-to-debt ratio of 18.65, which is better than 81% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Acacia Communications at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Acacia Communications is fair. This is the debt and cash of Acacia Communications over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Acacia Communications has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $583.5 million and earnings of $2.08 a share. Its operating margin is 15.31%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Acacia Communications is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Acacia Communications over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Acacia Communications is 13.5%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.2%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Acacia Communications's return on invested capital is 29.46, and its cost of capital is 5.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Acacia Communications is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Acacia Communications (NAS:ACIA, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Acacia Communications stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

