Acacia Research's (NASDAQ:ACTG) investors will be pleased with their splendid 115% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) share price has soared 115% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! But it's down 3.6% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 2.3% in the last week.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Acacia Research made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Acacia Research actually saw its revenue drop by 56% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 29% per year is quite surprising. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Acacia Research has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 102% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Acacia Research .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

