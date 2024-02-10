Academic Challenge Episode 6
Watch Green, Holy Name, and Orange compete in Episode 6 of Academic Challenge.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
Everyone should have at least one surge protector. They allow you to plug in several devices at once and offer protection from power surges or spikes.
The Food and Drug Administration has given Samsung approval to add a sleep apnea detection feature to Galaxy watch in the US,
Save space and juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once with this nifty cord-buster.
This week, we drive the Lexus GX, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar F-Pace, Hyundai Kona and Subaru WRX, and we talk about the Audi RS6 GT and Chicago Auto Show.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 this weekend — are you ready to watch?
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
The phrase refers to Big Tech starting to slash some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that were implemented shortly after the murder of George Floyd. Google and Meta have started to defund their DEI programs, and funding to Black founders continues to dip. Lawsuits have been filed targeting DEI programs, forcing companies to now hide their inclusion efforts while billionaires are arguing on X about whether DEI initiatives are discriminatory or not.
Pagani developed the Huayra R Evo for track use with a 900-horsepower V12 and a long-tail body, and it added a pair of removable roof panels.
The song, a duet with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, dropped on February 9.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
Amazon's Ring is raising the price of its cheapest Basic subscription, following similar bumps by Google and others.
Dermatologists agree: This popular product is the real deal.
A Duke basketball player has helped a song about college go viral.
Google Bard is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing its (rushed) efforts to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company is retiring the name and rebranding Bard as Gemini, the name of its family of foundation models. Gemini Ultra will be a paid experience, though.
Meta is challenging a fee levied by the European Union on larger online platforms under its rebooted e-commerce rules. The news of Meta's legal challenge was first reported yesterday by Politico. Update: Per Reuters, TikTok has followed Meta and is also challenging the supervisory fee -- with a spokesperson telling the news agency it disagrees with it on "a number of grounds," including what it described as "flawed third party estimates of our monthly active user numbers as a basis for calculating the total amount."
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
The 2024 Subaru Impreza is a compact, all-wheel drive hatchback that competes with the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
The post-Twitter era has spurred the development and further growth of numerous social networks that prioritize brief posts, from open source standbys like Mastodon to new decentralized concepts like Bluesky, and those from smaller startups like Post, Spill, and Spoutible, to those from tech giants like Meta, which launched the Twitter-like Threads. While this is great news for people looking for a new place to land after Twitter's demise (the network under Elon Musk is now called X and headed in a different direction), it's a challenge for early adopters who want to experiment with new apps and services. The Twitter diaspora, so to speak, is hungry for a solution to save them from having to browse content from across half a dozen apps, in addition to the news websites, blogs, and other information sources they already consume while online.