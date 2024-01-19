Academic Dishonor award: Ukrainian Education Minister is Plagiarist of the Year 2023

The winners in eight categories of the 2023 Academic Dishonor Award, which recognizes academic misconduct and scandals in education, were announced live on Ukraine's I-UA.TV on Jan. 18.

There was a lot of competition in every category this year, organizers told NV's sister publication Ukrainska Pravda.

"We hope that wide publicity of cases of violation of academic integrity and fair punishment of academic scoundrels will signal to society the unacceptability of plagiarism, falsification, fabrication, spreading pseudoscience and covering up for dishonest scientists, publications and universities," said Svitlana Blahodetieva-Vovk, coordinator of the anti-plagiarism initiative and organizer of the award.

The main "award" for Plagiarist of the Year went to Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi for plagiarizing his doctoral thesis, which was exposed before his appointment in March 2023.

Read also: Lviv Polytechnic fires controversial professor

Others included :

• Fake of the Year - Victoria Petrushenko, MD, for substituting the name of the disease pancreatic necrosis instead of pancreatitis in her dissertation

• Pseudoscientist of the Year - TV Channel 2+2 for "systematic and widespread dissemination of various pseudoscientific fakes and talented distortion of texts of Western media reports on scientific topics"

• Toxic Rector of the Year - Maksym Lutskyi of the National Aviation University, who is accused of nothing less than the collapse his university

• Troublemaker of the Year - Deputy Education Minister Mykhailo Vinnytskyi "for the sum of merits that allowed his career to reach its peak."

• Scandal of the Year – the appointment of Oksen Lisovyi, who had previously been found to have plagiarized his dissertation, as Education and Science Minister

• Betrayal of the Year - Kharkiv National Pedagogical University named after Skovoroda for "creating one-time special councils in which plagiarists defended themselves".

Read also: Ukrainian Global Teacher Prize 2023 finalist on new approaches in education – interview

The public Academic Dishonor Award was established in 2016 to shed light on academically dishonest scholars in Ukraine.

The original impetus was the inability to bring to justice the wife of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Kateryna Kyrylenko, who was caught in massive plagiarism in her dissertation. In different years the title of Plagiarist of the Year was awarded to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Dmytro Drozdovsky, Serhiy Babak and Serhiy Shkarlet.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine