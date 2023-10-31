Academics who pander to Hamas are useful idiots, says universities minister

Robert Halfon said the motion approved by academics is 'appalling' - Jeff Gilbert

Academics are acting as “useful idiots” for Hamas, the universities minister has said.

Robert Halfon criticised lecturers on Tuesday after it emerged that members of the University College Union (UCU) at one institution in London had approved a motion calling for a “mass uprising” against Israel and “intifada until victory”.

Mr Halfon said the motion approved by academics at University College London was “appalling”.

He added: “A fifth column of Hamas’s ‘useful idiots’ [is] far too prevalent at some of our universities.”

Commenting on the UCU motion, the Union of Jewish Students, said: “This is a horrific incitement to violence and terror.”

The university has called on its local UCU branch to withdraw the statement, saying “language such as this has no place on a university campus”.

The controversy comes as King’s College London became embroiled in a row with its students over its failure to condemn Hamas, a proscribed terror group, for eleven days after the war broke out on Oct 7.

The university offered a “message of support” to students over “events in the Middle East” on Oct 9, but this failed to mention Hamas, and it was not until Oct 18 that the vice-chancellor Shitij Kapur condemned the “appalling attacks by Hamas”.

However, during these eleven days, academics at King’s College expressed public support for controversial pro-Palestine chants, symbols and protests.

King’s College’s branch of the Left-wing University and College Union, wrote a letter calling for such gestures – which Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has warned could amount to hate crimes – to be protected as “academic freedom, freedom of expression and freedom of protest”.

Their 700-word letter failed to make a single mention of Hamas.

Meanwhile, Dr Ingrid Kvangraven, a lecturer in international development at the university, retweeted a post on Twitter claiming that “what is happening today is rooted in over a century of British complicity with the colonisation of Palestine”.

Threat to Jewish students

In other posts, Dr Kvangraven celebrated pro-Palestine rallies and appeared to dismiss the concerns of Jewish students by writing that “apparently even trying to explain the political context of Hamas is a perceived threat to Jewish students”.

Aurele Tobelem, president of King’s College’s Israel Society, said he felt “frustration at the way in which pro-Palestinian voices on campus have seized control of the narrative on the Israel-Gaza issue” while the university “remained silent for more than a week”.

A King’s College spokesman said its “first priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff” and the dean and head of security had met with societies to provide support.

The spokesman added: “Any form of racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, abuse, violence or harassment is unacceptable and has no place at King’s and we take reports of any such behaviour very seriously.”

In a statement, University College London’s UCU said it “explicitly condemns all attacks on civilians, including the attacks by Hamas on Oct 7 and subsequent assaults by the Israeli Defence Forces on Gaza and in the West Bank. We call for the immediate release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire to prevent further casualties. This is our branch policy.”

Meanwhile, UCU accused Mr Halfon of using language which “adds to a hostile environment for academic freedom on campus”

The union said: “When cases of Antisemitism and Islamophobia are on the rise, Government ministers should think long and hard before calling university staff ‘a fifth column’.”

