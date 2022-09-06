Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$776k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Academies Australasia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman John Schlederer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$165k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.26 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.29 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Academies Australasia Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Academies Australasia Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Academies Australasia Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Academies Australasia Group insiders own about AU$32m worth of shares (which is 86% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Academies Australasia Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Academies Australasia Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Academies Australasia Group insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Academies Australasia Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

