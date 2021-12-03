Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin on his new film, "Being the Ricardos"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new movie, "Being the Ricardos."
Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new movie, "Being the Ricardos."
Julianne Moore wore a dashing blazer and sparkling top combo to the 2021 Gotham Awards. She appeared at the event in stylish wears in order to present Kristen Stewart the Performer Tribute Award.
"On My Way" features in Marry Me, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson
Nicole Kidman spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "Being The Ricardos" about playing Lucille Ball in the Amazon Original film. She also reveals the acting advice she learned from Viola Davis that she still uses now. "Being The Ricardos" is in theaters on Dec. 10 and on Prime Video Dec. 21.
An agreement to build 19,300 zero-emission homes at Tejon Ranch ends a two-decade battle over the planned development near the Tehachapi Mountains.
Afghanistan is being hit by multiple crises that are “progressively getting worse,” with drought, economic collapse and displacement all pushing the population into catastrophic hunger, a senior international aid official said Thursday. The onset of winter will only increase the pain for Afghans and drive some closer to disaster, warned Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific regional director for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. According to U.N. figures from early November, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, around 60% percent of the population, suffer from acute hunger.
Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos" and the final season of "The Expanse" are among the noteworthy additions this month
"I went, 'What have I said yes to?' " Kidman said of accepting the role of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos
We need to talk about that first episode. Let's break down the series premiere of Mayor of Kingstown with insider perspective from Jeremy Renner (Mike McLusky), Dianne Wiest (Mariam McLusky), Kyle Chandler (Mitch McLusky), Hugh Dillon (Ian), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Tobi Bamtefa (Bunny), and James Jordan (Ed), and Executive Producers Taylor Sheridan and Antoine Fuqua. Watch all new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.
Nicole Kidman says she initially tried to 'sidestep' playing Lucille Ball after the backlash to her casting in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos.'
Snag a top-rated indoor grill, food processor and coffee maker from a household name you can trust.
Andy Ostroy reflects on his wife's life and legacy in the new HBO documentary, "Adrienne."
Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, will be stepping down from her role […] The post Symone Sanders to step down as Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief spokesperson: report appeared first on TheGrio.
First Lady Jill Biden wore a matching sweater, skirt and Manolo Blahnik pumps to celebrate a menorah lighting for Hanukkah at the White House.
When asked Wednesday whether NATO was expanding toward Russia's "sphere of influence," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave an impassioned response, pounding his podium and insisting that it's "not acceptable" for the Kremlin to control the actions of its sovereign neighbors.Why it matters: Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine — through a massive military buildup on its border, weaponized disinformation and an alleged coup plot — were a main topic of discussion at NATO's two-day ministeri
Can a university force out a professor for failing to follow emerging norms on race, identity and harm?
There is a shoplifting epidemic sweeping the United States, and experts say it has cost the retail industry close to $45 billion in the last year. Thieves walk into stores, take hundreds of dollars of items and walk out – many times without being stopped. Store assistants and security guards in certain states just watch because some say they'll actually get fired for intervening. Emily says she believes shoplifting is justified in certain circumstances. “I would argue that the corporations themselves are the ones that have caused this shoplifting, let’s say, epidemic, due to their inability to provide livable wages to their workers,” she tells Dr. Phil on Thursday’s episode. “So, they turn to shoplifting, you know, in order to make ends meet.” Hear more from Emily in the video above, and see how she responds when Dr. Phil asks her, “How do you respond to the fact that there are more jobs available now than there are people who are unemployed?” On Thursday’s episode "License to Steal: The Shoplifting Crisis," Dr. Phil devotes his platform to the shoplifting crisis. Hear from a store manager who got into a physical altercation with a thief, an admitted organized retail criminal, and what law enforcement says are the biggest challenges. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. WATCH: ‘We’re Now In A Society Where Looting Is Incentivized,’ Says Man Who Left San Francisco For Safety Reasons TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?
Doctor Strange 2 is undergoing extensive reshoots, with a recent report saying that the crew will be working around the clock through Christmas. Marvel supposedly needed to fix the storyline and add a few more cameos. That’s why the studio postponed Multiverse of Madness to early May 2022. The release date delay will not impact … The post Doctor Strange 2 Lego leak spoils a major villain appeared first on BGR.
Playing Human Torch is a gateway to becoming a Marvel icon!View Entire Post ›
Sarah Hyland flashes her super-toned abs and booty while on a mini birthday vacay in Big Sur—and it's all on Instagram. Strength training keeps her totally fit.
With just two weeks to go until its highly anticipated release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now...