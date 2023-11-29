The All Academy Ball, a long-standing annual military tradition in Michigan is returning

Four years after the All Academy Ball was put on hold, the event is restarting next month, giving Michigan's cadets and midshipmen at the nation’s five service academies a chance to come home, don their dress uniforms — and dance the night away.

The event, organized by the parent clubs of the five service academies, is a half-century-old tradition that organizers said Wednesday was put on pause by the pandemic and taking some time to re-establish.

The last time it was held, the nation was at war, and since then, America's armed forces have transitioned to peacetime.

This year's ball is set for Dec. 22 — a few days before Christmas, when the cadets and midshipmen are allowed to come home — in Detroit at One Campus Martius. Tickets for those connected to the academies and event sponsorships are still available.

"This is an event that has a 50-year history in our state and it’s the only time when these men and women will be together," said Rebecca Ufford, the All Academy Ball’s chairwoman and West Point Parent Club of Michigan president. "It is filled with the spirit of patriotism and hope."

The pandemic, of course, never shut down the nation’s armed forces, but it did postpone some of its traditions, among them the statewide annual balls, like the one scheduled in Michigan, for the service academy cadets, midshipmen, alumni, and their families. Other states have similar balls.

And while the All Academy Ball was on hold, a new event — aimed more broadly at Michiganders serving in the armed forces — was created.

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' inaugural Military & Veterans Gala, another formal event focused on Michigan’s National Guard members and veterans, began in late 2021, just before Veterans Day. It was scheduled to coincide with the department’s annual leadership conference at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Now, in its third year, the event at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi drew about 500.

Col. Bryan Fowler, state inspector general for the Michigan National Guard and his wife, Phillica Fowler, dance at the Military & Veterans Gala on Nov. 4, 2023, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

As for this year’s All Academy Ball, the theme, "The Future of Freedom," recognizes that the cadets and midshipmen are training to become armed forces officers, responsible for soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardsmen and mariners.

It includes a plated dinner, dancing, an auction, and a talk by Alan Mack, an Army veteran who flew helicopter combat missions in Operation Desert Shield and ended his career commanding a West Point aviation detachment.

Organizers also have invited elected officials, including the members of Congress, who nominated the state's candidates seeking presidential appointments to the academies.

Ufford — who attended the last ball that was held in Michigan with her husband and their then-West Point cadet — said it was an emotional experience. Their son, Taylor, is now a 1st lieutenant with the 11th Airborne Division based in Alaska.

Rebecca and Don Ufford with their son, Taylor, at the All Academy Ball in 2018 at the Roostertail in Detroit. It was the most recent year the event was held.

The ball, Ufford said, as a parent and an American, made her proud.

"It was very inspiring to be in that space with all these young people, who had so many other options but are determined and intent to serve their nation," she said. "It was just like, wow, that’s my country, some of the best of my country."

For tickets

Michigan's All Academy Ball is set for 6-11 p.m., Dec. 22 — when the cadets and midshipmen are allowed to come home — in Detroit at One Campus Martius. Tickets for those connected to the academies are $125 and available online at https://west-point.networkforgood.com/events/59411-46th-michigan-all-academy-ball.

