Academy Bus fined historic $20.5 million to settle NJ Transit fraud case, AG says

The Office of the Attorney General settled the fraud allegations case involving Academy Bus, LLC for $20.5 million, according to an announcement on Friday.

This marks the largest settlement outside the healthcare sector, according to the press release announcing the award from Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck.

“This settlement sends a clear message: defrauding the state doesn’t pay,” Bruck said in the release. “We are not only requiring the corporate defendants to pay more than the amount of their alleged fraud. We also are holding individual defendants financially responsible and requiring Academy Bus to adopt corrective measures designed to prevent similar misconduct in the future.”

In November 2020, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General announced it intervened in a fraud case, accusing Academy Bus, LLC and its subsidiaries of defrauding NJ Transit out of $15 million from April 2012 to December 2018.

As part of its contract with NJ Transit to run seven bus routes in Hudson County, Academy was required to provide reports indicating bus trips that are taken each month, buses that arrived late and missed trips. These reports provide the basis for payment to Academy and where deductions should be made if there are missed or unreported missed trips.

Academy knowingly misreported its numbers to NJ Transit almost daily for more than six years, according to the complaint. In one instance, an employee proposed lowering the number of missed trips in September 2018 from more than 1,800 to 700, according to text exchanges between Academy employees.

This case began in 2017 after a whistleblower, fired Academy employee Hector Peralta, filed a False Claims Act lawsuit. This lawsuit was sealed at the time so no one, not even the defendants, were made aware of the case in 2017. The government then decides whether they want to take on the case, or intervene, which is why this case went public in 2020.

While the scope of the Attorney General's complaint was from April 2012 to December 2018, documents obtained by NorthJersey.com and the USA Today Network New Jersey revealed that issues with Academy date back to at least 2006. Internal auditors at the agency raised red flags about the Hoboken-based company, specifically problems with no-show buses, inadequate monitoring of private carriers and poor record keeping, yet the company kept securing multi-million dollar contracts at NJ Transit.

In February 2020, agency officials dismissed a recommendation from auditors that could have reduced the risk of fraud in the private carrier affairs department, which oversees Academy.

In November, the board approved a three-year, $32.6 million contract for Academy to run bus routes in Middlesex County. That same day, the Attorney General filed a notice to intervene in the Academy case. The contract was later terminated, and awarded to another private bus company.

In the last year, NJ Transit has increased its oversight of private carriers by updating its tracking software so it generates a report for each late or missed bus trip and hired more staff to monitor buses on the ground and ensure the software stays updated and accurate.

Academy no longer holds any contracts with NJ Transit, but if they are awarded one in the future, the settlement agreement requires the company to meet the following standards:

  • Submit with each invoice to NJ Transit a personal certification from a Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer or such person’s designee that attests to the accuracy of the submission, as well as to the accuracy of the supporting daily and monthly reports of operation.

  • Retain an independent Integrity Oversight Monitor -- approved by NJ Transit and paid by Academy -- to oversee the accuracy of its internal documentation of bus trip operations, as well as the accuracy of invoices and missed trip and miles and hours reporting, for three years.

  • Implement new policies and procedures to ensure accurate reporting of missed trips and hours and miles driven. The new policies and procedures must include staff training on accurate reporting, the maintenance of adequate records and databases, and adequate document retention.

  • Create bus operator training policies that ensure the proper use of all provided equipment, including proper use of Clever Devices and other telematics, as well as the proper reporting of equipment malfunctions.

  • Create procedures that Academy road supervisors must employ to ensure conformity to contracted bus service regulations, as well as driver adherence to specific bus routes and accident reporting

