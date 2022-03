Yahoo Entertainment

As Will Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to reverberate through the entertainment industry, the hosts of The View have offered their take on the charged incident. "I think he overreacted," said Whoopi Goldberg, who previously acted opposite the Oscar-winning King Richard star in the 1993 comedy Made in America. "Not everybody acts the way that we would like them to act under pressure. Some people just snap — he snapped."