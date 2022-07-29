Academy manager says he was assaulted during robbery

Jul. 28—Three Odessans were arrested Tuesday after a local store manager told police they beat him while robbing him.

According to a complaint filed by an Odessa Police Department officer, Roxann Kabler, 29 and Keith Wyatt, 41, struck the 55-year-old manager of Academy Sports and Outdoors with their closed fists while stealing about $5,000 worth of miscellaneous clothing from the store on Highway 191.

Ivan Jo Milles, 32, was also listed as an "arrestee" in the case in a separate document.

The trio were arrested the same day of the alleged offense and booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of one count of robbery each.

Milles was also booked on charges alleging he evaded arrest/detention and failed to identify himself on Tuesday. He is also being held on two evading arrest charges from 2019 and on a failing to appear warrant filed in a 2018 false identification case. He's being held on surety bonds totaling $55,000.

Kabler is being held on a $25,000 surety bond and Wyatt is being held on a $30,000 surety bond.