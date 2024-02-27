Academy Park pavilion project size reduced

Feb. 27—The proposed pavilion for Lewiston's Academy Park will be moving forward, albeit in a reduced form.

As part of its approval, the Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees requested the pavilion be reduced from its reported original size of 110 feet by 60 feet to 80 feet by 40 feet.

Trustee Nicholas Conde said he wanted these changes, including using less concrete and custom columns, to help save the village money on the project.

"If we shrink it down a little bit and we make it 40-some percent smaller, we can save some money there and put a little better quality into it," he said during the meeting.

Jim Fittante of Fittane Architecture, who is also on the village's historic preservation commission, created the pavilion renderings. He said the initial designs were going to match the bandshell, which Conde felt was not necessary.

Mayor Anne Welch wants to have revised project drawings at the March 4 work session for further review. Bids would likely go out later in March before awarding it in April.

The pavilion would be located along Portage Road next to the park's bandshell. It would mainly be used for festivals and events held at Academy Park like the Lewiston Peach Festival and Lewiston Farmer's Market, along with being rented out by residents.

The pavilion will receive $190,000 of funding from the Niagara River Greenway Commission, which the Town of Lewiston this past October. Initial project costs were between $325,000 and $350,000, with Welch previously saying the village secured $120,000 in donations for it.

As a stipulation, Building Inspector Tim Masters would be involved in inspecting final plans before going out to bid.