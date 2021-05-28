Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) closed at $36.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

ASO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2021.

ASO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and +6.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.86% higher within the past month. ASO currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.98.

Meanwhile, ASO's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

Story continues

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.