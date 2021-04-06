Is Acadia a Buy Following the FDA’s CRL? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Yes’

TipRanks
·3 min read

Just because a negative outcome can be anticipated, it still hits hard when it becomes a reality. Accordingly, Acadia (ACAD) investors got the blues on Monday. Shares cratered by 17% after the company received the dreaded CRL (complete response letter) from the FDA.

The rejection was for Nuplazid, Acadia’s treatment for patients with dementia-related psychosis (DRP) and follows on from last month’s notification letter which cited deficiencies in the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA).

While J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov says the CRL was ‘expected,” the reasoning appears confusing.

“What does come as a surprise, is the apparent shift in the regulator's stance on the adequacy of the clinical package given the agreed-upon Ph3 HARMONY design following the end of phase 2 meeting (and statistical significance observed in that study),” the 5-star analyst said. “Notably, today's CRL cited a lack of statistical significance in some subgroups of the Ph3 HARMONY study and insufficient patient numbers with certain less common subtypes of dementia... factors that the design of the study was never powered to demonstrate.”

Further adding to the mystery is the fact the Phase 3 HARMONY trial met all its primary and secondary endpoints, and thus “makes the situation puzzling to say the least.” No safety issues were cited in the CRL, either

So, what’s next? Management will promptly ask for a Type A meeting with the regulators which will take place within 30 days of the request.

“As such,” Kasimov notes, “We await visibility on whether the CRL will result in a multi-month or multi-year delay to re-assess the mid-to long-term outlook for Nuplazid.”

In the meantime, until further clarity, Kasimov expects the “weakness to persist,” although the analyst believes not all hope is lost yet. Based on the compelling data to date, Kasimov says the indication is ultimately “approvable.” However, “that has to be balanced against the opportunity cost of a potentially extended wait.”

All in all, however, Kasimov sticks to an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $42 price target. ACAD stock is down ~60% year-to-date and the vote of confidence, despite the issues, suggests a 103% upside potential. (To watch Kasimov’s track record, click here)

Kasimov represents the bullish view – Wall Street is somewhat divided on this stock. There are 20 recent reviews, 10 to Buy and 10 to Hold, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. While lower than Kasimov's forecast, the $32.41 average price target still suggests a potential upside of 57%. (See ACAD stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • ACADIA (ACAD) Gets CRL From FDA for Nuplazid sNDA, Shares Down

    The FDA issues a Complete Response Letter to ACADIA's (ACAD) sNDA for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis. Stock falls.

  • Which attractions will be open on Disneyland's opening day?

    Some of Disneyland's rides and attractions will still be shut down when the theme park reopens, but Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are slated to be available.

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price

    Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell. The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • Stacey Abrams: Corporate America must pick a side on voting rights, prevent a Georgia repeat

    Companies should put their voices and money on the right side of history. Stand up for voters. Don't let other states do what Georgia did.

  • Licence to trade: Liz Truss will use Ian Fleming’s old office to strike post-Brexit deals

    When Ian Fleming inhabited an office in the Old Admiralty, he commanded a unit of specialist intelligence commandos. Now Liz Truss is poised to move into the same Westminster quarters to lead an elite team of trade negotiators. The International Trade Secretary will later this month relocate to “Room 39”, the renowned base of the Naval Intelligence Division where the James Bond creator was stationed during the Second World War. Codenamed 17F, he was the right-hand man of Rear Admiral John Godfrey who was later the inspiration for his character M, and was credited as the brains behind a series of daring proposals. Behind the walls of the turreted, handsome red brick and Portland stone facade of the Old Admiralty, Lieutenant-commander Fleming helped devise Operation Mincemeat. The plan to hoodwink the Germans by furnishing a corpse in Spain with papers describing a fake Allied plan to invade Greece was a success. Although operating in a markedly different context today, Ms Truss will nonetheless hope to mirror some of the attributes of the feted naval intelligence officer-turned-novelist, who was branded by one colleague a “skilled fixer and a vigorous showman”.

  • Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

    A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • All American adults to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19, but warned that with new virus variants spreading "we're still in a life-and-death race" with the coronavirus. Biden directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19, two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline he announced previously. "What we do now is going to determine how many people we'll save or lose in the month of April and May, and June, before we get to July Fourth," Biden said at a White House event.

  • Venezuela creates military unit on Colombia border amid fighting

    Venezuela has created a special military unit for an area on its border with Colombia that has been the center of clashes between troops and illegal armed groups since last month, the defense minister said on Monday. Thousands of civilians have been displaced by combat with fighters that the government of President Nicolas Maduro calls "terrorists." General Vladimir Padrino said a temporary unit called an Integrated Operational Defense Zone, or ZODI, would operate in several municipalities of Apure state, where the clashes have taken place.

  • Arlington Lamar football coach stays in district, returns to South Grand Prairie

    Laban DeLay coached the Lamar Vikings for the past six seasons.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Inter Miami camp update: COVID vaccines, new players arrive, Matuidi probe ongoing

    Inter Miami plays its final preseason game Sunday against Toronto FC, kicks off its eagerly awaited second season a week later and sporting director Chris Henderson met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday to offer an update on preseason camp.

  • Marijuana legalization is sweeping the US. See every state where cannabis is legal.

    New York just became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Cannabis is legal for medical purposes in 36 states.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page auditioned to play Superman's grandpa, but a DC exec reportedly refused to cast a Black actor in the role

    A DC executive reportedly said Superman could not have a Black grandfather, multiple sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.