Acadia Healthcare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $783.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $8.78. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $541.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Acadia Healthcare expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $550 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.36, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACHC

Recommended Stories

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets appear to have begun a long-awaited repricing process, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.Lofty bond yields even overwhelmed areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NY District Attorney Receives Trump’s Tax Records – and There Are ‘Millions of Pages’

    At last, CNN reports, the New York District Attorney's offices have received former President Donald Trump's tax returns for the period from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as supporting...

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • Costco has broken through the $15 minimum wage barrier

    Costco will now pay a minimum $16 an hour, topping starting pay at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

  • Canada’s Big Banks Emerge From Pandemic Year With Profits Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, Canada’s largest banks have managed to reignite earnings growth -- even when compared with pre-pandemic times.All of the country’s six biggest lenders this week reported higher net income in the three months through January than in last year’s fiscal first quarter, before the coronavirus had spread widely across North America. Results at the six banks also exceeded analysts’ expectations.Much of the credit goes to government stimulus programs that allowed consumers to continue making mortgage payments and prevented many businesses from shutting their doors for good. The Bank of Canada’s interest-rate cuts kept an already-strong housing market humming, and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions halted share buybacks and dividend increases, helping the banks shore up their capital bases without the temptation of returning more cash to shareholders.“In Canada, there was very good coordination from the beginning between the financial system, the central bank, the regulators and the government more broadly,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Chief Financial Officer Hratch Panossian said in an interview Thursday. “We’ve managed to mitigate some of the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the challenging time that we’re going through.”The banks also did their part by helping customers avoid default through loan-deferral programs and by setting aside record amounts of capital early in the crisis, protecting themselves in case of widespread loan losses and bolstering investor confidence. That early caution drove much of the profit gains and beats in the first quarter as the banks reported dramatically smaller provisions for credit losses than in the fourth quarter. At all six banks, set-asides were even smaller than a year earlier, before Covid-19 spread.Strong capital markets lifted earnings at Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada, which have both spent years bulking up their investment-banking and trading operations. Canada’s robust housing market helped consumer-focused Toronto-Dominion Bank and CIBC, which has placed a particular emphasis recently on reigniting its mortgage-lending business. Bank of Nova Scotia showed progress in improving the performance of its Latin America-focused international division.Bank of Montreal’s results were driven by strong cost controls and results in its U.S. operations, which could continue to benefit the business throughout the year because of the faster pace of vaccination in the country.“The expectation is that the economy is going to come back not necessarily stronger but sooner in the U.S. than in Canada,” James Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, said in an interview. “Given that BMO and TD have more exposure there, that’s going to be a net positive for those two in particular.”Looking ahead to the rest of the year, the trends that will determine the banks’ performance include not just which geographies recover first, but which banks do the best job controlling costs, and which classes of borrowers resume taking out loans, said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank. Early signs are indicating that business lending may recover faster than consumer lending, a reversal of normal trends in an economic recovery, he said.“Whatever bank has exposure to those trends or can position themselves more favorably, that will determine who’s going to pull away from the pack,” Dechaine said in an interview. “What I’m looking for is loan growth in a low-loan-growth environment.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures: WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Syringe shortages could cause Pfizer vaccine bottlenecks

    As Pfizer-BioNTech began shipping out its Covid-19 vaccinations in the US in December, pharmacists administering the jabs noticed something peculiar: Each vial of vaccine, labeled to hold five doses, contained a little extra fluid—enough, in fact, for a sixth dose. After getting clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, the companies decided that this extra dose would count toward their dose commitments, meaning they could manufacture and ship fewer vials. There’s just one problem: Getting that sixth dose out of the vials often requires syringes that are in short supply.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed on Thursday, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries at one point reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75%, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June.The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now at levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery as borrowing costs hurtle upwards.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.With five-year yields taking flight, some investors appeared to get squeezed out of bets on a steeper yield curve, which has been a winner for weeks amid the global reflation trade. The spread between 5- and 30-year rates collapsed by roughly 15 basis points, the most since March.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger: A little inequality is good for the economy

    The free market is a 'self-correcting system.'

  • Oil mixed, U.S. crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with U.S. crude edging up to its highest close since 2019 as Texas refineries restarted production after last week's freeze, while Brent eased on worries that four months of gains will prompt producers to boost output. Earlier in the day, an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both U.S. crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020. Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United Air’s Grounded 777s Had Troubled History in Debt Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Before coming under scrutiny because of a mid-air engine explosion, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s aging fleet of Boeing Co. 777s had already garnered plenty of criticism in credit markets.The aircraft that showered debris over a Denver suburb this past weekend was among assets that investors had been reluctant to accept as collateral last year when the airline sought to borrow billions of dollars to ride out the pandemic, according to flight records and debt documents reviewed by Bloomberg.United’s first attempt to sell debt backed by some of its oldest planes -- including the 26-year-old 777-200 with the engine mishap, and dozens more like it -- collapsed in May after investors demanded interest as high as 11% to compensate for the risk.A second effort to pledge the same aircraft for a new debt sale a few months later, along with engines and other spare parts that United had scraped together, was more successful. CreditSights analyst Roger King described the deal at the time, however, as a “kitchen sink” offering because of the poor quality of the underlying assets.Read more: United Air seeks $3 billion in bond market after failed dealUnited grounded two dozen of its older planes after Saturday’s incident. The bonds were little changed this week, though investors face the possibility of a drop in the value of the collateral if the 777 aircraft -- and the Pratt & Whitney engines involved in the accident -- are retired sooner than expected.“This could destroy value for a number of these planes,” George Ferguson, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. He calculates the value of the collateral backing the October bond deal could decline by $250 million, or around 4%, if all the planes and engines under scrutiny are phased out.A representative for United declined to comment.The bonds were issued as more creditor-friendly enhanced equipment trust certificates, or EETCs. Such a decline in the value of the assets would still leave investors in the more senior class of the notes with a loan-to-value ratio of around 54% compared with around 50% initially. For subordinated investors the ratio would increase to 64%, according to Ferguson’s calculations.That may deteriorate if air travel recovers more slowly than expected, he said. According to Ferguson, 22 spare Pratt & Whitney engines and 43 of United’s 777s that use such equipment were included in the collateral backing the airline’s October deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Nvidia sales surge as it struggles to keep gaming chips in stock

    Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, with its flagship gaming chips expected to remain in tight supply for the next several months. While Nvidia was long known for its gaming graphic chips, its aggressive push into artificial intelligence chips that handle tasks such as speech and image recognition in data centers has helped it become the most valuable semiconductor maker by market capitalization.

  • Merkel Is Leaving and Macron Is Flailing, But the EU Has a New Heavyweight in Draghi

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing European leaders always knew about Mario Draghi was he’d never lose his cool.When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gathered senior policy makers on the 13th floor of the Berlaymont building in Brussels to thrash out details of the third Greek bailout in June 2015, some were expecting trouble from Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.But as Juncker worked line-by-line through proposed tax changes with a small group including Alexis Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, Varoufakis was engrossed in debate with Draghi at the other end of the room, according to two people who were present. At 3 a.m., the anti-capitalist firebrand and the head of the European Central Bank were debating GDP deflators and macroeconomic policy dilemmas from the 1930s like a pair of academics.Three days later, Draghi froze emergency liquidity to Greece and Tsipras eventually signed up to a version of the deal agreed that night.This episode serves as a reminder of the qualities the 73-year-old veteran brings to the table. He's calm, ruthless and completely on top of the brief. On Thursday, Draghi will participate in his first much-anticipated EU summit as Italian prime minister.Draghi is not your typical central banker, according to a senior EU official who dealt with him first hand during his eight years at the helm of the ECB, and he is no ordinary technocrat. He is highly political and understands how to wield power, the official said. His return to the leaders’ council marks the arrival of a heavyweight who is respected across the EU’s political and geographical divides.“Draghi's authority, his confidence with European and world leaders, and his granular knowledge of procedures and institutions will definitely be consequential,” says Filippo Sensi, an Italian lawmaker who worked as a spokesman for two of Draghi’s predecessors. Read more: Super Mario Rides to Italy’s Rescue Armed With Prestige and EU Funds During his time at the ECB, Draghi was one of the few outsiders who would prompt leaders to look up from their phones and listen when he entered the room, remembers one former prime minister. The central bank chief’s presentation would often open the summit discussion and, as the first to speak, he would shape the debate that followed, a senior official said.He could spur leaders to action by describing even the gravest scenarios in a concise, sharp and factual way, one senior official said, while several other diplomats recalled that he remained cold blooded and composed in the tensest moments.His premiership comes with German Chancellor Angela Merkel preparing to step aside, French President Emmanuel Macron facing a difficult election next year and the EU as a whole shaken by the trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic.Senior officials have high hopes for Draghi and believe he is uniquely positioned to drive change at home and in Brussels. But one summit veteran said he was worried that expectations fail to take account of how the complex domestic situation could undermine his position and power, and warned there’s a risk of disappointment.The task of fixing Italy has proved too much for a succession of prime ministers over the past two decades and Draghi has two years at most before another election is due.“For Italy and for the system as a whole, this is a moment that is very delicate for the EU's future,” Sensi said.Draghi takes office with a wide parliamentary mandate and high polling numbers. Recent figures show about 65% of voters are optimistic about his prospects.But Italy’s economy had stagnated for years before the pandemic claimed more than 95,000 lives and left public debt approaching 160% of GDP. Draghi's challenge is to use the might of the EU's 750 billion-euro ($910 billion) recovery package to boost long term growth by cutting red tape, helping young people to find good jobs and fixing the logjam in the courts which scares off potential investors. Like the EU’s other 26 leaders, Draghi’s immediate priority will be the recovery from the pandemic and getting people vaccinated quickly. Beyond that, he has a chance to complete a strategic plan — and legacy — that he himself mapped out during his time with the ECB in Frankfurt and since. Draghi used to tell leaders that recovery from the financial crisis would involve three legs, a senior official said. The ECB needed to buy time, which it did by buying up government debt. Next the bloc and its institutions had to build fiscal capacity — and the recovery fund is a key step on that path.Finally, member states have to use that time and those tools to take serious measures to upgrade their economies. In Italy, the most important economy in that process, Draghi now gets to take charge of the overhaul himself.The prospect of future European integration may hinge on whether he succeeds.Read more: The Virus Will Force Europe to Make a Decision About Italy France’s Macron and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, an outsider to succeed Merkel as chancellor this year, have both insisted that the recovery fund should be a step toward deeper fiscal integration.But establishing more permanent fundraising capabilities will effectively depend on the success, or failure, of how Italy spends the 209 billion euros it will receive through the pandemic recovery funds, according to two diplomats from different ends of the continent.In the eyes of the so-called frugal member states, such as the Netherlands, Draghi has the credibility to make the case for deeper integration, one of the diplomats said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his allies will know that he backs his arguments with facts and not populistic narratives.If it works, in a few years’ time he may be able to cash in on that trust and push for a more permanent tool, the diplomat went on to suggest. But if he fails, the diplomat said, the consequences will be felt well beyond Italy’s borders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Trump Farm Bailout, Top 1% Reaped Nearly One-Fourth of Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s farm bailouts steered an expanding share of subsidy payments to the nation’s biggest farms, according to an analysis by an environmental advocacy group that highlights issues of equity as the Biden administration designs potential new climate-related financial incentives for farmers.Just 1% of farm aid recipients collected 23% of subsidy payments in 2019, up from 17% in 2016, as former President Donald Trump’s trade bailout swelled payments to farmers. Their portion crept up to 24% in the first half of 2020, the most recent period covered in the data, as farm aid hit a record level with coronavirus relief payments, according to the Environmental Working Group analysis.That is the largest share of federal farm subsidies going to the top 1% -- the 7,873 subsidy recipients who got the highest payments -- since 2007, according to the analysis. The average payment for that group was $497,907.The findings follow criticism from Democrats that Trump’s farm bailouts were skewed toward large farms and academic studies concluding the trade aid payments were greater than farmers’ actual losses from Trump’s tariff conflict with China. A General Accountability Office report issued in September found the top 25 recipients of trade aid in 2019 received an average of $1.5 million per farm.“This certainly adds to the questions about the way that program was designed,” said Jonathan Coppess, a University of Illinois professor who ran the federal agency that administers farm subsidies during the Obama administration and wasn’t involved in the advocacy group’s analysis. “Why all of a sudden did you see this big a shift?”American farmers in 2020 had their most profitable year since 2013, largely because of federal aid, which accounted for 38% of their net income, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this month. Crop prices also rose late in the year as China stepped up agricultural imports.“The largest and wealthiest farms should not be getting most of the money, because they have large assets to fall back on in times of trouble,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior analyst with the group. “We’re at a time when so many Americans have lost their jobs, are struggling to put food on the table or keep their businesses open, it makes you wonder why so much money is going to farmers, especially the largest, wealthiest farmers.She said the shift in subsidy payments toward larger farms in 2019 likely was driven by Trump’s adoption of a more generous formula for computing trade losses that year and a decision to double the maximum trade aid benefit per person. Large operators sometimes increase their subsidy payments by including relatives, even ones who live in distant cities, as actively engaged in management of the farm, multiplying the benefits they are allowed.Trump administration officials defended the program against criticism that too much money went to large farms, arguing that they tend to be more productive and so suffer larger losses from trade-related commodity price drops.Carbon Bank?Schechinger said the Environmental Working Group, which advocates re-directing farm subsidies to smaller operators and conservation programs, released the findings in part to focus attention on inequities in aid distribution as the Biden administration considers financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt climate-friendly practices.Administration officials have floated ideas including a carbon bank to finance payments to farmers who take steps to sequester additional carbon in soil and other measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Schechinger said her organization wants the USDA to avoid advantaging larger operations over smaller ones when it makes proposals. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Tom Vilsack as Biden’s agriculture secretary. Vilsack also held that post during the Obama years.USDA spokesman Matt Herrick said the department under Biden is determined to avoid skewed distribution of farm aid.“Whether it is Covid-19 market disruptions, trade disputes or extreme weather, it’s the department’s responsibility to provide support to as many producers as possible without focusing on one group or geography at the expense of another,” Herrick said in an emailed response to the analysis. “We must create a more level playing field for small and medium producers and a more balanced, equitable economy for everyone working in food and agriculture.”The Environmental Working Group regularly obtains data on federal farm subsidy payments through the Freedom of Information Act. Its analysis covered total farm subsidy payments, which includes both one-time programs under Trump and continuing farm programs authorized by Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.