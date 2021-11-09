Acadia Parish man facing up to 99 years in prison for molestation of juvenile

An Acadia Parish man was convicted of molesting a child under the age of 13 and is now facing 25-99 years in prison.

The Acadia Parish jury deliberated for about two hours before convicting Damon Broussard on Thursday, said Brian Langford, an assistant district attorney with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

An investigation concerning the rape of a juvenile was first launched by Louisiana State Police in 2013 into Broussard, who is a former Lake Arthur and Crowley police officer. Once the investigation was open, additional girls came forward to detectives, Langford said.

Broussard is facing additional charges in those cases and charges for possession of child pornography.

In the case Langford tried last week, the victim was 8 years old in 2010 when the molestation occurred, Langford said. The victim came forward in 2016.

Broussard was not on duty as a police officer when the crime was committed, Langford said.

The case lingered, delayed by an overwhelmed justice system and the COVID-19 pandemic. Langford was given the case in January when he was hired at the district attorney's office and said he made it a priority.

"This was a very important case and it needed to be resolved. The girls are grown now," he said. "We can't undo the terrible things that happened to these girls, but at the end of the day, I think they were relieved that this administration decided enough is enough and we needed to get closure."

Langford praised the Louisiana State Police for its work on the lengthy investigation. He also said the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office was making it a priority to move cases like Broussard's forward, either with a plea deal or trial.

Broussard, 44, will be sentenced at a later date, Langford said.

