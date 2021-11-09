Acadia Parish man facing charges after mother found dead in field
An Acadia Parish man was arrested in connection with the death of his mother.
Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office were called on Nov. 6 to a field off of Bamboo Road after a caller said they hadn't heard from a family member since Nov. 2.
The deputies searched the field where the woman, Pamela Myers, was last seen with her son. Deputies found the 59-year-old, who was dead and had trauma to her face, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.
Investigators found Myers' son, Stephen Myers II, in Austin County, Texas. The 34-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, Gibson said. Myers will be extradited to Acadia Parish at a later date.
