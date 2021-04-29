Acadia Realty Trust Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.05 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Acadia Realty Trust stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Acadia Realty Trust is shown in the chart below.


Because Acadia Realty Trust is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Acadia Realty Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Acadia Realty Trust is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Acadia Realty Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Acadia Realty Trust over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Acadia Realty Trust has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $255.5 million and loss of $0.1 a share. Its operating margin is -11.92%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Acadia Realty Trust is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Acadia Realty Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Acadia Realty Trust is -0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Acadia Realty Trust's ROIC is -0.73 while its WACC came in at 7.57. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Acadia Realty Trust is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 71% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Acadia Realty Trust stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

