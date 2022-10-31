Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Acadian Timber is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = CA$20m ÷ (CA$537m - CA$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Acadian Timber has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 23%.

In the above chart we have measured Acadian Timber's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Acadian Timber.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Acadian Timber. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.0% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Acadian Timber to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Acadian Timber's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 8.3% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Acadian Timber, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

