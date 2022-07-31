Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.29

Acadian Timber Corp.'s (TSE:ADN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.29 per share on 15th of October. The dividend yield will be 6.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Acadian Timber Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 5.7%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 123% over the next year.

Acadian Timber Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.825, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that Acadian Timber's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company is paying out a lot of its profits, even though it is growing those profits pretty slowly. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Acadian Timber's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Acadian Timber is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Acadian Timber (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

