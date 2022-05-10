Acadian Timber's (TSE:ADN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.29

The board of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of July, with investors receiving CA$0.29 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Acadian Timber Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 114% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to fall by 3.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 123%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Acadian Timber Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.82 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Acadian Timber hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company is paying out a lot of its profits, even though it is growing those profits pretty slowly. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Acadian Timber's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Acadian Timber (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Acadian Timber not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

