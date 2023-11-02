Acadiana High School student arrested for bringing replica gun on campus

An Acadiana High School school student has been arrested and charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus.

The school administration received a report that a student had a gun on campus, according to a news release. The school immediately was placed on lockdown, and law enforcement and school administration began an investigation.

A student of interest was identified, and the student was found to be in possession of what appeared to be a revolver. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the revolver was a replica weapon, Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco said.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the person involved is a minor, no further information will be released at this time.

The student is charged with carrying a firearm on a school campus, charges of possession of tobacco vapor products by someone under the age of 21, and also faces disciplinary consequences from the school, LPSS said in the release.

Due to the ongoing investigation and because the person involved is a minor, no further information will be released at this time.

"The district commends those who made the report and encourages its community to remain vigilant and proactive," Blanco said. "LPSS would like to thank the Scott Police Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and school and district staff for their quick response and commitment to school safety."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Acadiana High School student arrested for carrying a firearm on campus