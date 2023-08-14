Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lafayette Lions

TechCrunch

PayPal is gaining a new CEO, the payments giant announced this morning. Effective September 27, 2023, senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become PayPal's president and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman, members of PayPal's board shared this morning in a press release. The appointment was made after a months-long CEO search process focused on finding a new leader who had experience with global payments, product and technology.