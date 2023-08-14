Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lafayette Lions
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2023: Lafayette Lions
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for the Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Wednesday morning, Australia heads to the semifinals for the very first time. Here's how to watch.
Denver was among the WNBA's top-10 prospective expansion cities.
2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut Edition another EcoDiesel sendoff. Limited to 1,000 units, the pickup can be ordered through the end of September
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
PayPal is gaining a new CEO, the payments giant announced this morning. Effective September 27, 2023, senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become PayPal's president and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman, members of PayPal's board shared this morning in a press release. The appointment was made after a months-long CEO search process focused on finding a new leader who had experience with global payments, product and technology.
Here's what to look for when buying a wireless phone charger, as well a list of the best wireless chargers you can buy right now.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Unless Michigan self-imposes a suspension on its coach, Jim Harbaugh is expected to be on the sideline for the entire Wolverine season.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Given the increasingly high price of new cars, it's no surprise that the vast majority of buyers choose to finance a car, allowing them to pay it off over several years.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Enter Gary Marcus. Well known in academic circles, Marcus testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last May — along with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy trust officer. Marcus believes that AI presents serious risks, and he brings an impartial voice to the conversation.