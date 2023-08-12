Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Port Barre

TechCrunch

Italy's competition authority has settled a probe of Google focused on data portability after accepting commitments from the tech giant that look set to make it easier for users to take their data elsewhere, the AGCM said today. Its owner, Hoda, had complained Google's data portability offer -- aka Takeout -- is extremely complicated and discourages users from porting their data elsewhere. The Italian company has a commercial reason to want to smooth the path of data portability since the Weople service works by encouraging users to port data from third parties, such as social media platforms and loyalty card schemes, in order to populate so-called virtual data deposit boxes.