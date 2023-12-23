Acapella group, The Trills set to perform at Raiders vs. Chiefs' game on Christmas
An acapella group from Baltimore is getting a very special Christmas gift this year. The Trills started as a college group, and once they graduated, they decided to stay together and make music. On Christmas, they get to perform during the halftime show at the Raiders-Chiefs’ game in Kansas City. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/acapella-group-the-trills-set-to-perform-at-raiders-vs-chiefs-game-on-christmas