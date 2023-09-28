ACC officer confronts man outside courthouse, ends up in fight

An off-duty Athens-Clarke police officer who spotted a potential crime occurring outside the Clarke County Courthouse ended up in a fight with the suspect.

The assault occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday when the officer arrived for a court matter and observed a man, who appeared to try and enter a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked along Hancock Avenue, according to the report.

When the officer identified himself as a police officer and questioned him about the activity, the man “made a fighting stance and charged the officer,” according to the report.

A Clarke County deputy also responded and attempting to help the policeman, but the suspect was able to break free and run, police said.

The officers caught the man across the street near the federal building, where police said man began kicking the officers. A Taser was used to help subdue him, according to the report.

The officer was not injured in the assault, but the report shows his personal suit was torn during the scuffle.

The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old homeless man, but at the jail he provided an address in LaGrange. He faces several charges including obstruction, battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Homeless man charges Athens-Clarke officer outside courthouse