Accamma Cherian: The forgotten firebrand freedom fighter from south India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meryl Sebastian - BBC News, Cochin
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    Mahatma Gandhi
    Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during the British Raj
  • Rani of Jhansi
    Queen of a princely state in India

Accamma Cherian, a freedom fighter from the southern Indian state of Kerala, is best known for the valour she displayed during a mass protest rally she led in 1938.

Historians consider this protest rally a pivotal moment in the freedom struggle in the state of Travancore (now Kerala).

She is among many unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle whose names, over the years, have sunk into anonymity outside of their home state.

"For more than 15 years she was probably the toughest woman in public politics in Travancore and was at the forefront of the momentous people's struggle in Travancore in the pre-independence era," Kandathil Sebastian, a social scientist based in Delhi, wrote last year.

Cherian was born in 1909 to a wealthy agrarian Catholic family in Travancore. She studied history and went on to become a teacher, rising to the position of headmistress at a school in Edakkara town.

In 1938, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, she gave up her job to join the Travancore State Congress (state unit of Gandhi's Indian National Congress) and fight for India's independence.

"Shakespeare has said that the world is a stage and that all the men and women are merely players; but to me, this life is a long protest," Cherian wrote in the introduction to her autobiography, Jeevitham: Oru Samaram (Life: A Struggle). "Protest against conservatism, meaningless rituals, societal injustice, gender discrimination against anything that is dishonest, unjust," she wrote.

"When I see anything like this, I turn blind, I even forget who I am fighting."

Cherian was just 29 and a few months into joining the freedom movement when the Travancore State Congress was declared illegal by the British government in India.

After several leaders of the party were jailed, its 11th president, Kuttanad Ramakrishna Pillai, tasked Cherian with leading the party before he was also arrested.

In her autobiography, Cherian wrote, "I was aware of the seriousness of the assignment and knew what the consequences could be, yet I volunteered to do the job."

Under her leadership, a union was formed to mobilise people for a mass protest rally.

On 23 October 1938, tens of thousands of people gathered outside the royal palace in Travancore, led by Cherian and other leaders, to disrupt the birthday celebrations of the princely state's king and demanded a recall of the ban on the Congress party in the state.

EM Kovoor, a well-known writer from Kerala, described Cherian as "standing in an open jeep, dressed in khaddar (Indian hand-spun fabric) and a Gandhi cap, like Goddess Durga crushing beneath her feet evil and injustice; her hair played in the wind like black flags hoisted against autocracy".

"I am the leader; shoot me first before you kill others," Cherian said to the chief of police outside the palace after he ordered his men to shoot at the thousands of protesters who had gathered behind her.

Her words are said to have compelled the police chief to withdraw his order. The protest continued until the government agreed to release the prisoners.

Jhansi Ki Rani (Queen) of Travancore

India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi heard of the incident later and dubbed her "Jhansi Ki Rani (Queen) of Travancore". (Lakshmibai, Rani of Jhansi, was a queen in northern India who fought against the British and became a heroine of India's 1857 Rebellion).

The same year, under the direction of the Congress party, Cherian organised the Desasevika Sangh - a volunteer corps for women - and travelled across the state to encourage women to join the fight for freedom.

By this time, Cherian's sister, Rosamma Punnoose, and brother KC Varkey had also joined the freedom struggle.

In 1939, Cherian and Punnoose were among several leaders who were arrested for participating in the state Congress's first annual conference.

In the following years, Cherian was arrested several times for violating prohibitory orders and participating in protests.

In 1942, she became the acting president of the state congress. One of her first acts was to welcome the Quit India resolution passed by Indian National Congress at a session in Bombay (now Mumbai).

The resolution called for complete independence from British rule and marked the beginning of a large-scale non-violent struggle across the country.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi at the 1942 Congress session at which the Quit India Resolution was passed, calling for India's independence from British rule
At the 1942 All India Conference Committee Session the Quit India Resolution was passed, calling for India's independence from British rule

Post-independence, Cherian attempted to chart a path in active politics. In 1947, she was elected as a lawmaker in the first free election held in the state of Travancore.

In the 1950s, however, she quit the Congress party after she was denied a ticket to parliamentary elections in India.

The then-president of the state congress committee said women in Travancore were already "empresses of the home" and that politics was not their space.

In her autobiography, Cherian noted that women like her who had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle were later side-lined in the party and looked over for important roles in independent India.

Cherian went on to marry a fellow freedom fighter and party worker, VV Varkey Mannamplackal.

"When I used to visit them, they lived in a small house which had more books than furniture. I remember her grace and Varkey's soft-spoken scholarship. It was evident why they had to quit politics," writer Paul Zacharia wrote in 2007.

Historian J Devika has called Cherian one of the first-generation feminists of the state.

The freedom fighter died in 1982 in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram (formerly Trivandrum). A statue built in her memory stands in a park named after her in the city.

India@75 banner
India@75 banner

India, the world's largest democracy, is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. This is the seventh story in the BBC's special series on this milestone.

Read more from the series here:

Recommended Stories

  • Florence Pugh Calls Out Fan Obsession with Harry Styles Sex Scenes in New Film

    Florence Pugh is calling out fans who were obsessing over her sex scenes with Harry Styles in the new trailer for "Don't Worry Darling."

  • Pakistan Assets Rally Amid Bets for IMF Bailout This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s rupee, bonds and stocks are rallying as investors bet the nation will win a bailout from the International Monetary Fund this month and avoid a default.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US,

  • Did India quietly ban VLC media player for its Chinese connection?

    Indians can’t download the VLC Media player anymore. The VLC website and link to install it have been down in India since February 13, according to Jean-Baptiste Kemp, president of Paris-based non-profit VideoLAN, which owns the multimedia player. The alleged ban on the free and open source cross-platform multimedia player has baffled many.

  • Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

    An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists' group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert's social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

  • ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to Become First Tamil Film to Release in IMAX

    Mani Ratnam’s hugely anticipated epic “Ponniyin Selvan: I” will become the first Tamil-language film to release in the IMAX format. IMAX Corporation and Lyca Productions have set a partnership to bring the film to IMAX screens in India and worldwide on Sept. 30. It will also release in non-IMAX screens on that date in the […]

  • Florence Pugh and Zach Braff split up after three years of dating

    The two actors have been in a relationship since 2019.

  • Yes, You Can Avoid Real Estate Capital Gains Taxes. Here's How

    If your real estate investment appreciates in value you'll generally pay capital gains upon selling, but there are ways to minimize your tax burden.

  • New construction plummeted in July, further depleting housing supply

    Construction activity for new U.S. homes decreased sharply in July, and the number of permits issued for new building projects also fell as higher mortgage rates and supply chain problems continued to drive what lawmakers are calling a national housing crisis. Seasonally adjusted housing starts dropped 9.6 percent to 1.45 million units in July from…

  • Police: Gas thief used special device in pump to siphon nearly $1k in diesel from Orlando Wawa

    An Orlando man is accused of using a device planted in a gas pump to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a local Wawa.

  • Why FIFA won't let India host the U-17 women's football world cup anymore

    FIFA today suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to “undue influence from third parties.”

  • Air Force Special Operations Command grounds fleet of Ospreys

    The Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has grounded its entire fleet of CV-22 Ospreys due to two recent safety incidents involving the aircraft’s clutch. The standdown of the 52 tiltrotor aircraft, first reported by Breaking Defense, was ordered by AFSOC Commander Lt. Gen. Jim Slife on Tuesday. The decision stems from an “increased number of safety incidents” involving the Ospreys,…

  • Kevin Durant rumors: Report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close

    While the Celtics might present the best value to the Nets in a trade for Kevin Durant, it doesn't sound like a blockbuster deal is going down anytime soon.

  • Liz Cheney teases a White House run, but her biggest impact on GOP could come through other paths

    Rep. Liz Cheney vowed to keep Donald Trump from the White House and stoked speculation about a 2024 presidential run herself. Will Republicans care?

  • S.F. tech manufacturer Tempo Automation lays off 54 following collapse of merger talks

    Weeks after its attempted SPAC merger fell apart, one of the Bay Area's largest manufacturers, Tempo Automation Inc., plans to lay off 54 employees at its San Francisco headquarters and production plant. It's unclear if the cuts impact all employees at Tempo's Design District work site or if the company intends to vacate its large industrial space, which spans 42,000 square feet at 2450 and 2460 Alameda St. Tempo Automation CEO Joy Weiss and other representatives did not return requests for comment on Tuesday, but I'll update this story if I hear back. The impacted employees span a wide range of responsibilities and include the company's chief product and chief manufacturing officers as well as more than a dozen senior or director-level roles.

  • Teacher in India apologizes after video of him threatening to beat student over her BTS fandom goes viral

    A video of a teacher in India went viral for showing his aggressive verbal tirade toward a BTS fan. Siddhartha Mishra, a teacher from the online education platform Physicswallah, grew irate after a female student asked in a live chat if her peers like BTS, prompting many other students to respond. Your cheek would have swollen, and you wouldn’t say 'BTS.'

  • UN envoy tells Myanmar general: End violence, seek democracy

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, met Wednesday with the head of its military-installed government and called on him to urgently halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, and allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her. On her first mission to the strife-torn country, Heyzer also reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ extreme concern about Myanmar’s humanitarian, security, economic and political crisis and reiterated the U.N. chief’s call for the release of all political prisoners. Heyzer’s statement on her two-day visit was released as she left the country, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, and she was not able to meet Suu Kyi but hopes they will meet in the future.

  • VP Menon: The forgotten hero who stitched India together

    VP Menon, a brilliant civil servant who rose from the ranks, was the draftsman of India's integration.

  • The most famous local sandwich from every state

    These are America's best local sandwiches, from a classic grilled cheese to something called a "Horseshoe."

  • Suspect in Salman Rushdie attack sympathized with Iranian regime, NYPD intelligence bulletin says

    The man arrested for allegedly attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie at an event in upstate New York is believed to have sympathized with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a New York Police Department intelligence assessment obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.