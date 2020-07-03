Is Accel Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:ACEL) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Accel Entertainment is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$758m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Accel Entertainment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Accel Entertainment?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Accel Entertainment already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Accel Entertainment's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Accel Entertainment. The company's largest shareholder is Clairvest Group Inc., with ownership of 22%. Andrew Rubenstein is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and TPG Capital, L.P. holds about 7.9% of the company stock. Andrew Rubenstein, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.