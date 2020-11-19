Micron Technologies Operates Near Full Capacity to Manufacture Made in Canada Medical Face Masks Amidst Second Wave of COVID-19

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (CSE: MWM) (OTC: MICWF) (Frankfurt: 7FM2) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), provides the following update:

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Micron Waste Technologies Inc.)
Micron Waste Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Micron Waste Technologies Inc.)

Second Wave of COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 has resulted in over 55 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, including over 11 million cases in the United States and over 300,000 cases in Canada. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, numerous governments have ordered lock downs and mandated that face masks be worn in public places. Thirty-five states – plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico – now require people to wear face coverings in public. In Canada, some provinces have mandated similar requirements.

Further Guidance from Canada's Chief Public Health Officer

On November 15, 2020, Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer stated:

"Canada needs a collective effort to support and sustain the public health response through to the end of the pandemic, while balancing the health, social and economic consequences. To do this, we need to retake the lead on COVID-19, by each reducing our close contacts to the best of our ability and employing key public health practices consistently and with precision: stay home/self-isolate if you have any symptoms, maintain physical distancing, wear a face mask as appropriate, and keep up with frequent hand, cough and surface hygiene."

Micron Technologies Operates Near Full Capacity

Micron Technologies is currently utilizing the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia to manufacture ASTM Level Three Face Masks. In an effort to supply face masks to end users, which include both municipal and provincial governments, Micron Technologies is operating near full capacity. Micron Technologies is currently operating two manufacturing shifts and will be adding a third shift in the coming weeks in an effort to meet the demand for face masks.

About Micron

Micron is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility based in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

The Canadian Stock Exchange, nor its regulation service provider, accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

SOURCE Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/19/c4020.html

