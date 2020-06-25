Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Is Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that AXDX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_339344" align="aligncenter" width="392"] William Martin of Raging Capital Management[/caption]

William Martin Raging Capital Management More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to identify the compounders that are likely to deliver double digit returns. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

How have hedgies been trading Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AXDX a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Birchview Capital was the largest shareholder of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX), with a stake worth $18.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Birchview Capital was Selkirk Management, which amassed a stake valued at $2.9 million. Citadel Investment Group, Raging Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Birchview Capital allocated the biggest weight to Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX), around 16.21% of its 13F portfolio. Selkirk Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.64 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AXDX.