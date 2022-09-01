Accelerating Mechanical Recycling: Dow Becomes First To Achieve Traceability and Recycled Content Certification for PE Compounds

Certification granted by AENOR, a top ten global body for management systems and product certification.

HORGEN, Switzerland, September 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced recently its post-consumer recycled-rich resins, REVOLOOP™, are the first polyethylene (PE) compounds to be certified in accordance with the Standard UNE-EN 15343 for plastics recycling traceability and recycled content. The certification has been granted by AENOR, a global company and the Spanish leader in conformity assessment and extends to all three grades offered by Dow in Europe.

REVOLOOP™ grades are part of Dow’s plastics circularity portfolio and incorporate a high percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The single-pellet solution enables a simpler PCR process integration, meeting the needs of converters, brand owners and sustainable packaging designers, and can be used in a broad range of applications. Providing access to quality, consistent waste streams, and increasing reliability in the waste value chain, the REVOLOOP™ family of PCR-rich resins expand Dow’s sustainable offerings portfolio to help advance a closed loop system for plastic waste.

“REVOLOOP™ represents a tangible step towards realizing our vision for a circular plastics economy,” said Peter Sandkuehler, European Sustainability Director for P&SP. “It exemplifies Dow’s efforts around the world to enable mechanical recycling and the incorporation of PCR in a variety of technologically demanding applications. Such progress will bring all the players in the value chain further in their sustainability journey.”

The UNE-EN 15343 is the European Standard that specifies the procedures needed for the traceability of recycled plastics and covers two schemes: the traceability and characterization in the plastic recycling process, and the minimum content of post-consumer recycled plastic used in the processing of a plastic product.

This certification was awarded following a full independent, external audit to ensure that the control of incoming plastics waste, the traceability in the production processes of recycled material and the percentage of post-consumer recycled material included in the certified products, Dow XZ98612.00 (30%), Dow XZ98615.00 and Dow XZ89169.00 (70%), complies with the requirements set out in UNE-EN 15343 standard.

Therefore, AENOR has verified that the manufacture of Dow’s polyethylene compounds contains up to 70% of post-consumer recycled products, which have either fulfilled their intended purpose or can no longer be used for the purpose for which they were conceived.

In order to grant this certification, AENOR first checks the origin of the post-consumer recycled material. The process continues with the analysis of the main processes applied by the organization in the manufacture of the products in the scope of the certification, with special emphasis on the control of the equipment that fixes the dosages during the manufacturing process. Finally, the calculation protocol applied by the organization to determine the percentage of recycled material incorporated into the products is audited, verifying that it provides the necessary confidence, by means of periodic controls, so that the products marketed over time effectively contain the minimum declared.

"This certification demonstrates Dow's commitment to offering products that minimize the use of the planet's resources, offering the plastics transformation chain the possibility of including materials with recycled content endorsed by AENOR certification, and showing its commitment to the environmental values shared by society as a whole. Dow is now the first company to obtain this certification for polyethylene compounds", says Yolanda Villaseñor, Director of Product Certification at AENOR.

Learn more about Dow’s REVOLOOP™ grades in Europe here.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About AENOR

AENOR is the Spanish leader in conformity assessment, that identifies and helps organizations to overcome relevant competitiveness gaps. Its main goal is contributing to society transformation by building trust between people and organizations. As a global company AENOR has presence in 87 countries in TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification), training, and information services. Currently, more than 87,000 working centres around the world own AENOR certificates in the fields of quality management, sustainability, risks and safety, animal welfare, compliance and governance and IT, among others. Follow us on social media channels below.

For further information, please contact:

DOW

Ana BragaCommunications Manager+41 (0)44 728 2154abbraga@dow.com

AENOR

Marta Santos NáñezResponsable de relaciones con medios+34 609 015 526msantos@aenor.com

