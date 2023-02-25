Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.12

Accent Group Limited's (ASX:AX1) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 9th of March to A$0.12, with investors receiving 380% more than last year's A$0.025. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Accent Group's stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Accent Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 116% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 21%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.2%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 107%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.03 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.065. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Accent Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Accent Group has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

Our Thoughts On Accent Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Accent Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Accent Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

