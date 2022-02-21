Is Accenture (ACN) A Great Long-Term Investment?

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Accenture Plc is a Dublin, Ireland-based multinational professional services company with a $210.9 billion market capitalization. ACN delivered a -19.50% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 28.96%. The stock closed at $333.72 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Accenture Plc in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Accenture shines as an example of an already large, widely-known company that we have held in the Focus Growth portfolio for over 14 years. Yet, it has been growing its revenues faster in recent quarters. Accenture continues to execute on all cylinders and has experienced unprecedented growth as it helps its customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our calculations show that Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ACN was in 56 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 52 funds in the previous quarter. Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) delivered a -10.48% return in the past 3 months.

