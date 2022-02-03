Accenture Launches 360° Value Reporting Experience

NEW YORK --News Direct-- Accenture

The Accenture 360&#xb0; Value Reporting Experience

Combines financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting into digital-first experience

Comprehensive view of goals, progress and performance enhances transparency for all stakeholders

Also announces plan to plant 674,000 trees — one for each person at Accenture

NEW YORK, February 3, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched its 360° Value Reporting Experience to demonstrate the multiple ways the company creates, drives and measures value, both in serving its clients and operating its business.Accenture defines “360° Value” as delivering the financial business case and unique value a client may be seeking, along with striving to partner with its clients to achieve greater progress across these dimensions: Client, Talent, Inclusion & Diversity, Experience, Sustainability and Financial. The company applies these same categories of value to how it operates its business.

“Our goal is to create 360° Value for all our stakeholders—our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. “This goal reflects our growth strategy, our purpose, our core values and our culture of shared success, and we measure our own success by how well we are achieving this goal. Today we are proud to launch this new way to share our progress on how we are creating this value.”

The Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience enables its stakeholders to see all the company’s reporting and data in one place, offering a comprehensive view of the company’s goals, progress and performance across its financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures. The experience also features stories that illustrate how Accenture creates 360° Value with its clients.

Stakeholders can easily access the metrics that are most important to them and explore the frameworks and standards that Accenture currently reports against, as well as the company’s annual report, proxy statement and United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

In its reporting this year, the company has added three ESG reporting frameworks — the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the World Economic Forum International Business Council (WEF IBC) metrics — while continuing to report against the GRI Standards, the UNGC Ten Principles and the Carbon Disclosure Project. With the launch of the Accenture 360° Value Report Experience, Accenture has shifted its annual ESG reporting from March to December.

Building on Accenture’s Commitment to Net ZeroThe company also announced today that it is planting 674,000 trees — one to represent each person at Accenture — as part of its commitment to reaching net zero by 2025. Additionally, in September 2021, the company announced its investment in nature-based carbon removal projects, which will reforest land, rebuild biodiversity, make agriculture more sustainable, help create green jobs and allow natural ecosystems to rebound and thrive. These projects are expected to physically remove more than 13 million metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere over the next 20 years.About AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

