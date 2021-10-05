Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.97

The board of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of November to US$0.97. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Accenture's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Accenture was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Accenture Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.90 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See Accenture's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Accenture has grown earnings per share at 7.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Accenture's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Accenture Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

