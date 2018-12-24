Are Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shareholders Getting A Good Deal?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through ACN’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is Accenture’s cash yield?

Free cash flow (FCF) is the amount of cash Accenture has left after it pays off its expenses, including its net capital expenditures, which is what the company needs to spend each year to maintain or grow its business operations.

I will be analysing Accenture’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, Accenture generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 5.81% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

Is Accenture’s yield sustainable?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ACN’s expected operating cash flows. In the next couple of years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 24%, ramping up from its current levels of US$6.0b to US$7.5b in three years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, ACN is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 4.1% in the upcoming year, to 10% by the end of the third year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Accenture is compensating investors at a cash yield similar to the wider market portfolio. But holding the stock on its own is riskier than investing in the diversified market, which means the yield is not that attractive on a risk-return basis. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Accenture to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

