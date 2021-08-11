Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack

(Reuters) - Accenture said it has fully restored certain affected systems, after a CNBC reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/EamonJavers/status/1425476619934838785 of a hacker group saying it attacked the IT consulting firm using LockBit ransomware and threatened to release the data in several hours.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We fully restored our affected systems from backup, and there was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems."

Accenture provides management and technology consulting services to clients including e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cisco and Alphabet Inc's Google, according to their 2020 annual report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath)