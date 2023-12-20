Do you accept what you get for Christmas, even if it's not what you asked for?

A 'fine Christmas tree' indeed

In December 1955, my parents were guests at a party given by Mel and Kathleen Fuhrman a few days before Christmas at the Argonne Hotel in downtown Lima, Ohio. It was a joyous holiday occasion with good friends, great food and lots of holiday "spirits."

As the evening was coming to a close, my dad, falsely assuming that the lavish decorations had been provided by the Fuhrman’s, approached Mel with the question, “Hey, Mel, what are you going to do with that fine Christmas tree sitting over there in the corner?”

Mel replied, “Nothing.”

So, our dad continued, “Do you mind if I take it home for our Christmas tree?”

“Of course not,” said Mel with a twinkle in his eye. “Be my guest.”

Dad carefully removed all the ornaments and lights, placed the tree in the back seat of the car and brought it home.

I remember that tree as being the tallest Christmas tree that ever graced our living room! It was rumored that the Argonne Hotel had reported their Grand Ballroom Holiday Tree mysteriously disappeared just days before Christmas!

Grandma's gift an important lesson learned in being gracious

Of all the gifts I remember receiving as a child, none is as memorable as the one I received from Grandma Jewell the Christmas I turned 11. It was, as the saying goes, “Just what I always wanted.” The previous year I had received a train set ― appearing on Christmas Day, encircling the tree. I loved that train set. My brother loved that train set. And we played with it all winter until spring beckoned us outdoors. But when fall returned, up went the train set on our bedroom floor and we were engineers and conductors and hobos (hobos rode the trains, right?).

At the top of my Christmas wish list that year would be additional cars for the train. So when I opened my Grandma Jewell’s present, I know my face exploded with the widest smile possible ― until I noticed the couplings: the knuckles, did not match the rest of my cars. And I knew immediately that they would not work. This was not what I had asked for. Why would Grandma do this to me? Of course, I said none of this out loud, but the look on my face said it all to my grandma. She was crestfallen.

Later that day, after my dad returned from taking Grandma home, I asked him when could we go to the store and exchange the cars. He replied, “Tommy, your grandmother has 14 grandchildren. She barely has enough money to buy one Christmas gift for each of them. And you got three cars from her. We will not be returning even one of them. You will make them work.” And make them work I did.

An important lesson was learned that day by an 11-year-old ― graciously accept the gift given whether or not it is exactly what you wanted. And that has been one of the hardest lessons in life to follow through the years.

Rev. Thomas R. Jewell

The Rev. Thomas R. Jewell, retiring after 20 years of ministry as the regional church pastor for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oklahoma, is an author who makes his home in northwest Oklahoma City with his wife, Kay.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pastor recalls learning the true meaning of a gift