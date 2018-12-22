Would You Accept Higher Payroll Taxes to Avoid a Social Security Benefit Cut by 2034?

For more than three decades, the Social Security Board of Trustees has cautioned, via its annual report, that the existing payout schedule for beneficiaries isn't sustainable. Now those warnings are becoming a reality.

Social Security's judgment day is inching closer

According to the newest annual report, released in early June, Social Security is slated to undergo an unwelcome shift in 2018. For the first time in 36 years, the program is estimated to expend more than it collects in revenue. Even though we're not talking about a relatively large net cash outflow, the mere fact that money will be flowing out of the program after three and a half decades of annual surpluses is a big deal.

A senior person tightly gripping their Social Security card between their thumb and index finger. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Looking even farther down the road, the Trustees opine that a number of ongoing demographic changes will multiply this net cash outflow many times over in 2020 and beyond. By 2034, Social Security is projected to completely exhaust its $2.89 trillion in asset reserves, at which time an across-the-board cut to benefits of up to 21% may be needed to sustain payouts (without any further reductions) through 2092. It's not a very rosy outlook, given just how many seniors are currently reliant on Social Security as a primary income source.

Although no agreement has been reached on how to resolve Social Security's estimated $13.2 trillion cash shortfall between 2034 and 2092, there are absolutely no shortage of proposals on Capitol Hill. What it essentially boils down to is whether additional revenue should be raised, expenditure cuts should be made, or some combination of the two should be enacted.

Should taxes be raised to fix Social Security? The surprising answer

Generally speaking, most surveys would suggest that raising additional revenue via taxation is preferred. Back in 2014, an informal poll from the Washington Post found that approximately 7 out of 10 online participants favored the idea of increasing the maximum taxable earnings cap associated with the payroll tax. In 2018, more than 9 out of 10 workers will earn less than the $128,400 taxable cap, meaning they'll be paying into the program on every dollar they earn. Meanwhile, the fewer than 10% of workers earning over this amount will have every earned dollar beyond $128,400 exempted from the payroll tax. Increasing or eliminating this cap would raise plenty of new revenue from the rich, and it would only impact a small percentage of the population.

Two Social Security cards lying next to a W2 tax form, highlighting payroll tax paid. More