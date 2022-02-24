Access arrest information, submit tips and view sex offender registry with OCSO's new app

SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new digital tool to help provide information to residents and enhance crime prevention.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new smartphone application in a Monday press release. The mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC, which specializes in app development for public safety organizations across the country.

“This app will serve as a new way for us to connect with residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone,” Sheriff Eric Aden said in the press release.

The mobile app allows residents to quickly access information on recent arrests, including mugshots and a list of charges. They also can search active warrants and view other recent news and events.

“A lot of citizens want to know who’s wanted,” Aden said in a YouTube video sent out with the release. “And they can look at other resources that we have. Unsolved crimes, that’s something that is always of interest of our citizens, and crime prevention.”

The app contains a list of unsolved crimes in which investigators are still looking for leads. Several are homicide investigations, such as the Feb. 10, 2021, shooting death of 44-year-old Nancey Schreiner.

Ongoing missing persons investigations such as that of 50-year-old Kathleen Ialeggio of Fort Walton Beach also can be found under the unsolved crimes tab. Ialeggio was last seen by a friend on May 16, 2021.

Residents can submit an anonymous tip for any of the unsolved cases or other ongoing investigations with the click of the button. The app also allows residents to quickly report crimes such as aggressive driving, fraud or scams.

An interactive map gives residents the ability to see where registered sex offenders are located and to search for individuals by name or address. The app can be downloaded by searching “Okaloosa County Sheriff, FL” in the App Store or Google Play.

“It’s just truly a one-stop shop. All you have to do is download the app," Aden said. "We would encourage all of you to download this app and be able to have streamlined one-stop information.”

