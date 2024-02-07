ACCESS Oklahoma construction starts next week with Turner Turnpike widening

Construction is set to start next week on widening a section of the Turner Turnpike as the long-stalled ACCESS Oklahoma expansion plan is fully rebooted following the end of months of legal challenges.

Turnpike officials also announced their new schedule includes construction of a controversial new east-west connector toll road between Interstate 44 in Newcastle and Interstate 40 at the Kickapoo Turnpike in the first phase of ACCESS Oklahoma priority projects.

The first phase of the east-west connector toll road is to be built between I-44 and I-35.

Chief Engineer T.J. Dill told turnpike commissioners on Tuesday the first bond sale, totaling $500 million, will allow for an early start on widening and intersection improvements along the Will Rogers Turnpike and widening of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike between Eastern Avenue and Interstate 35.

“We are planning to get all of our consultants back working this week,” Dill said. “It’s been a long two years since our first pause.”

More: Turner Turnpike to close Saturday night for bridge removal

Expansion comes after a year of legal battles between ACCESS Oklahoma, Norman residents

ACCESS Oklahoma, a 15-year, $5 billion plan to expand the state’s toll road system, faced more than a year of lawsuits waged by Norman-area residents fighting plans to condemn their homes to make way for new turnpikes.

The east-west connector, which will include junctions at Interstate 35 and Interstate 44, is one of the corridors expected to require acquisition, by condemnation if deemed necessary, of dozens if not hundreds of homes.

The six-mile widening of the Turner Turnpike will include a new full intersection at State Highway 66 in Heyburn.

The 28-mile road will start at I-35 in Newcastle, cross the South Canadian River, and will continue east along Indian Hills Road in Norman. The connector will then connect to the Kickapoo Turnpike at I-40.

“It has been one of our major goals to connect I-44 to I-35,” Dill said. “These two interchanges are going to be massive, and it will take a lot of work on our end. We’re going to get working on it as soon as possible.”

I-44_widening_map

What work will be done at the Turner Turnpike?

The Turner Turnpike, the state’s oldest toll road, was previously widened to six lanes between Tulsa and Heyburn as part of the last funding program, Moving Forward. The $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan includes funding to widen the remainder of the Turner Turnpike to Oklahoma City.

The turnpike authority in December approved a $98.5 million contract to Duit Construction for the widening between Bristow and the new interchange in Heyburn.

Dill said work along the Turner Turnpike will consist of dirt work on the side of the highway with construction not impacting traffic until May.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is set to start the first construction planned as part of the $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma expansion with the widening of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Highway 66 in Heyburn.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said the agency faces a variable of when to schedule projects, sell bonds and keep the projects within budget. The resumption of work coincides with increased construction and rate costs.

“This is the way project planning for transportation and delivery is supposed to look,” Gatz said. “We're going to restart and take a hard look at design and reaffirm priorities.”

OK_tolls_contested

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Turner Turnpike widening starts next week with ACCESS Oklahoma restart