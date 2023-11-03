Access to Sioux Falls police scanners and radio is changing this month. Here's what to know.

By Nov. 13, law enforcement radio and police scanners will go dark in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, as well as in Rapid City and Pennington County, two of the state’s largest metro areas.

Law enforcement communications will be encrypted, keeping to-the-second updates about police whereabouts and breaking news situations private and off of public police scanners in a move law enforcement officials said Friday is for the protection of officers, victims and witnesses.

Yet, the move has left reporters who regularly listen to the police scanner to help guide them in reporting about public safety issues, and members of the public who like to know what’s going on in their neighborhood, scratching their heads and questioning the transparency about the transition.

Law enforcement officers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City held a joint press conference Friday to discuss the future encryption of their police scanners. From left to right: Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Why is this changing?

Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Jon Thum said the decision wasn’t made lightly and is part of a federal government initiative, following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to make every law enforcement agency across the U.S. “P25” compliant by 2025, which is a type of radio.

Changing officers’ radios to P25 radios across the U.S. brings all agencies in alignment for natural disasters, big events across the state and across the country, and helps different brands of radios to communicate with one another, Thum explained.

For more than 10 years, SFPD has updated both its portable and in-car radios, Thum said. He didn’t know the exact price at the time of Friday’s press conference but said it was a “shocking” number. The change also required upgrades to towers across the state, which were upgraded from west to east this year, he said.

SFPD has had encrypted radios for SWAT teams and other specialized units, Thum said, noting the Yankton Police Department has also already encrypted its communications.

Thum said his department is having conversations now at the law enforcement center, and with its partners, to see if fire departments and other partners could move to encryption as well. He said there have been incidents during the past few years where firefighters have been ambushed.

This change is more operational than policy-based, so it did not take a city council vote, Thum explained.

Officers focus on the ‘bad guys’

Thum said the decision to encrypt the scanners came down to an officer safety and victim protection issue.

“We have had numerous situations just recently where we’re catching people engaged in criminal activity who are listening to our scanners,” Thum said. “We’ve had people interrupt different crime scenes. We’ve had victims’ names being aired, (and) locations being aired.”

Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick said in recent years, officers have encountered suspects actively committing crimes in the community who adjust their actions based on live scanner traffic.

“This is a job that’s difficult when the bad guy can listen to our playbook on their cell phone,” Hedrick said.

There’s no legal requirement to provide scanner traffic to the public, Hedrick said, and he noted 34 states have moved to encrypt their radio communications. Thum also clarified there isn’t a federal requirement to encrypt radio communications.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said in recent years, law enforcement officers have noticed an increasing trend for burglars and those with active warrants who use the scanners to evade law enforcement, or for individuals who actively stalk police officers as they respond to calls.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said many “bad guys” carry scanners, monitor law enforcement activity and “sometimes beat us to the scene of those situations.”

How does this change the news?

Historically, scanner traffic has helped newsrooms act quickly to send reporters and photographers to the scene of public emergencies to report out the news.

The South Dakota News Media Association said in a statement Friday that it was unfortunate to see the abrupt loss of public access to emergency response radio traffic in the state’s two largest counties.

“Wished authorities would have given more notice or provided public input into this decision,” the association stated. “More than only (the) news media have concerns here.”

Argus Leader News Director Shelly Conlon said the change has widespread impacts on how reporters share daily public safety news and hold first responders and public servants accountable.

“Not good in a state that already limits access to public information,” she added.

Conlon pointed to examples of times scanner traffic has helped bolster the Argus Leader’s reporting and make the public aware of information it might not have received otherwise, such as the time Sioux Falls police were covertly called to the home of former Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan before his weeks-long absence from office, which led to his resignation.

Scanner traffic also helped the Argus Leader recently report on how the son-in-law of former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether faced reckless burning and domestic abuse charges, Conlon noted.

Former Argus Leader breaking news and content editor Michael Klinski said on X (formerly Twitter) that scanner traffic and access to radio communications also helped the Argus Leader with its public safety coverage, potentially saving lives in cases like the 2013 ice storm, 2015 flash floods and 2019 tornadoes in Sioux Falls.

“This is a massive loss for openness and transparency in Sioux Falls,” Klinski said. “Local media needs to have access to these encrypted scanner channels.”

Milstead said he recognized the change to encryption makes reporters’ jobs harder as they rely on police scanner traffic to report to the public. He said the county crime log, which is usually updated once a day, will now be updated every 30 minutes or less.

Thum said the SFPD has an “outstanding relationship” with local media and sees them as great partners, and will still be available for media inquiries and press briefs. He said information can still be seen on the SFPD’s crime map and the police log, which is updated every 5-10 minutes to show what calls are taking place.

