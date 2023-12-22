‘As accessible as possible:’ Spend the morning with a Boise homeless outreach worker

On a hazy Wednesday morning, four homeless outreach workers knocked on car doors and windows with coffee and breakfast to offer homeless people living in their cars or camping throughout the streets of Boise.

The workers are employees of CATCH, a nonprofit organization in Ada and Canyon counties that works to house Idahoans experiencing homelessness. As many working Idahoans are priced out of the rental housing market in the Boise area, some pockets of the city are becoming areas where outreach workers frequent, especially on cold winter days.

“I see a big part of our job as making connections with people,” said Connor O’Hora, outreach program specialist for CATCH. “A lot of that relationship-building is finding out a little bit about what’s important to people and what their challenges are out here.”

The Idaho Statesman spent a morning with O’Hora, visiting areas of Boise where unhoused people camp in their RVs, cars or on the street. At one location, near the CATCH office on Americana Boulevard, two outreach workers knocked on one car door.

“They’re just gonna knock, they’re gonna say hello and they’re gonna offer what they can,” O’Hora said, watching the interaction.

The four outreach workers are consistently outside with the homeless population, O’Hora said, and two days per week CATCH opens its office building on Americana for walk-in appointments where people can seek help from the organization.

“We’ve tried to focus on being as accessible as possible,” O’Hora said.

The homeless outreach team contacts an average of 117 people each month, according to the organization. There are over 1,300 homeless households in the Treasure Valley.

The CATCH office is located at 503 S. Americana Blvd. It is in the same block as Interfaith Sanctuary and the Corpus Christi House, both offer shelter for homeless Boiseians.

‘Being out in this weather’ is dangerous

In recent years, the Boise area has seen extreme temperatures in the winter and summer. The area saw the coldest March day in the city since 1993 and near historic levels of 100-degree days earlier this year.

These temperatures are dangerous for people living on the streets, O’Hora said.

“A lot of our population are individuals who have pretty serious medical conditions and we have a really aging population, so those are all factors that make being out in this weather really dangerous,” O’Hora said.

Places offering daytime warming spaces this winter season are the Idaho Harm Reduction Project, Treasure Valley YMCA, Boise Public Library, Cathedral of the Rockies and Corpus Christi House. Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission provide daytime and overnight warming spaces in the winter and have increased their capacity for more people this year.

The Boise Public Library is also an important warming and programming resource for unhoused people, O’Hora said. The outreach workers visit different Boise libraries each week to provide programs and assistance to homeless people who frequent the library.

“As part of the Boise Public Library’s strategic priority, our facilities welcome those who are in search of warmth and need to escape the winter elements,” said Ashley Hammond, mental health coordinator for the Boise Public Library, in a news release about warming shelters. “Our staff … are available to help guide people to resources and programs both in the library and greater community that can best meet their needs.”

‘It’s very slow going’ building rapport

Not everyone living on the streets will take advantage of the warming shelters. That is why the CATCH outreach workers spend so much time outside talking to people and “meeting people where they are,” O’Hora said.

O’Hora explained that sometimes outreach workers will spend years talking to and bringing small resources to someone living in their RV or car before people are comfortable enough to seek help beyond small resources.

“It’s very slow going with a large portion of the individuals that we work with,” he said.

Many people won’t seek shelter in Interfaith or the Boise Rescue Mission, the city’s two homeless shelters. O’Hora said it’s because people with mental health challenges or people who are new to homelessness may feel uncomfortable in a shelter.

“For people who have had traumatic experiences in or out of shelter, those (places) are not the most inviting environments and they can be really difficult to be in,” O’Hora said. “Factors like that are rarely taken into account, and that’s unfortunate.”

How do Boise Police contact homeless?

Starting downtown, O’Hora drove up to the Boise Bench and circled an area near Irving and Orchard streets, where unhoused people lived in their RVs and cars. On Wednesday there weren’t many parked along the usual loop. O’Hora said police often ticket people and tell them to move if they get complaints from business owners or neighbors.

“There used to be RVs all along here,” O’Hora said, as he pulled his truck over near Irving Street. Now, O’Hora said, Boise police are more attentive to the area and to ticketing the vehicles than they used to be.

“I think a lot of how homelessness is dealt with is very complaint based,” O’Hora said. “And so the squeaky wheel gets greased.”

According to the Boise Police policy and procedures manual, officers can’t ticket homeless people for camping if there is no space in the city’s homeless shelters.

“If an individual cannot utilize available space because the space does not allow for or is not suitable to meet the individual’s disability needs, or the individual has exceeded the maximum allowable stay, then the space cannot be considered available,” the manual reads. “However, if the individual cannot utilize the space due to voluntary actions such as intoxication, drug use or unruly behavior, the space shall still be considered available.”

Before 2018, Boise police were ticketing homeless people for sleeping on the streets, even if there was no other place for them to go. In 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Boise could not prosecute people for sleeping on the streets if they don’t have a place to stay. That amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, the court said.

Today, Boise police try to address the needs of each homeless person before addressing camping as a criminal issue, said Hayley Williams, spokesperson for Boise police. Sometimes officers encounter people living in their cars or camping on the street in their normal patrol duties and other times they are called by community members, she said.

“Whenever BPD comes into contact with someone sleeping outside or in a vehicle, they will give them information about local resources, offer to drive them places, and make sure they know all of their options,” Williams said in an email. “If officers come across a location where someone used to be sleeping or find a vehicle that is abandoned or illegally parked but shows signs that someone might be living there, officers will leave information explaining how long the occupants have to move those belongings as well as local resources like CATCH.”

How to help

The homeless outreach team at CATCH is accepting donations of winter items like warm socks, gloves, hats, scarves, hand warmers, sleeping bags, waterproof coats, and long johns.

Anyone interested in donating winter items can drop them at CATCH’s Boise office at 503 S. Americana Blvd. during regular business hours.

You can also give monetary donations to CATCH on its website catchidaho.org/donate.

