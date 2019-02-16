accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO): How Much Money Comes Back To Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, ACSO is currently valued at UK£241m. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of ACSO’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is accesso Technology Group’s cash yield?

accesso Technology Group generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing accesso Technology Group’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

After accounting for capital expenses required to run the business, accesso Technology Group is not able to generate positive FCF, leading to a negative FCF yield – not very useful for interpretation!

What’s the cash flow outlook for accesso Technology Group?

Does accesso Technology Group’s future look brighter in terms of its ability to generate higher operating cash flows? This can be estimated by examining the trend of the company’s operating cash flow going forward. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 69%, ramping up from its current levels of US$27m to US$46m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, ACSO’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 30% next year, to 30% in the following year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research accesso Technology Group to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ACSO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ACSO is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on accesso Technology Group’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

