Accessory to murder charge filed in Sandoval death case

Jul. 27—The friend of a Norman couple accused of killing a woman and hiding her body for years has been charged for allegedly keeping the body in his home.

Miguel Munoz, 43, of Norman was charged Monday with accessory to murder for allegedly keeping the decomposing body of Margarita Sandoval in a box in his basement.

He was charged after police discovered Octavio Juan Sanchez and Desiree Sanchez had killed Sandoval and kept Sandoval's body in Munoz' basement in the 700 block of West Lindsey Street, according to affidavits.

The Sanchezes have been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Sandoval, 19, lived with the Sanchezes in early 2018 after she lived in a group home in California. The probable cause for the Sanchezes' charges says Sandoval "had the cognitive abilities of a child."

Norman police found Sandoval's body on May 13, 2021 wrapped in plastic and decomposing in Munoz' basement following a call from the Mendocino, California county sheriff's office describing what they found, according to Munoz' affidavit.

Munoz told detectives that he and Octavio Sanchez loaded Sandoval's body into his car, and that he took the body to the house. He initially told police he knew nothing about the body, according to the affidavits.

Sandoval's family began looking for her after not hearing from her for months after February 2018, the affidavit for the Sanchezes' charges states.

The Sanchezes received money from Sandoval's Social Security until police found her body, the affidavit states.

In a written statement Friday, NPD said they were happy they could "bring some closure to the family" with the investigation.