Accessory to Oklahoma girls' slayings to be released from prison

Apr. 28—The lone suspect convicted of playing a role in the disappearance and slaying of two Oklahoma girls more than 23 years ago will be released from prison in three weeks.

Ronald Dean Busick, 71, who has been serving a 15-year sentence for being an accessory to the murders of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible in 1999, is set to be released May 19 from the Lexington Correctional Center south of Oklahoma City.

Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington, the other two suspects in the abduction and killing of the two 16-year-old friends, the slayings of the Freeman girl's parents and the torching of the family's home near Welch, Oklahoma, died without ever having been charged.

Kay Thompson, acting chief of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, said Busick entered the state's prison system on Dec. 9, 2020, with credit for already having served about three years in jail.

Thompson said his lack of a significant criminal history led to relatively quick placement of Busick on a tier of inmates who receive credit for 60 days served each month they maintain good behavior and participate in appropriate prison programming.

The sentence that Busick received on Aug. 31, 2020 — in exchange for telling investigators what he knew about the murders and where the girls' remains might be — required that he serve 10 years in prison to be followed by five years on probation. Thompson said that probation will be supervised just the first of those five years.

The girls' remains have yet to be located. What information Busick provided investigators has led to a few searches in Picher, Oklahoma, since he went to prison, but to no avail.

Gary Stansill, the investigator for the district attorney's office serving Mayes, Rogers and Craig counties in Oklahoma, interviewed Busick again about three weeks ago.

Stansill said Busick still insists that he was not with the other two suspects the night of Dec. 30, 1999, when the Freemans were killed, their home set on fire and the girls abducted. He also denies having any hand in the killing of the girls or the disposal of their bodies.

Although investigators suspect that his claims of innocence fall short of the truth, what he has acknowledged in pleading guilty to the accessory count is that he knew of Pennington's and Welch's involvement and kept quiet about it for more than 20 years.

Lauria Bible's mother, Lorene Bible, berated Busick for that at his sentencing hearing three years ago and let him know that in her mind he remains "a kidnapper, a murderer and an evil man."

"You could have done something to stop it," she told him. "You could have called and reported that you were part of something awful, but you did not."

When Busick did finally talk as part of his plea deal in 2020, his information was sketchy at best.

"He thought they (the girls' remains) were in a root cellar, and he based that on something David Pennington had said," Stansill recalled in a telephone interview Friday.

Investigators believe the girls were taken to Welch's home in Picher and held there for a few days before being killed.

Busick claimed to have seen Pennington a couple of weeks after the girls disappeared with bags of concrete and lime in the back of his pickup truck. He said Pennington told him he was going to fill a root cellar.

Several searches for that root cellar have been conducted by investigators since that information was obtained three years ago, including another dig last October at Welch's former address. Busick has suggested a couple of other spots as well, such as a well in Chetopa, Kansas, where he and Welch used to smoke dope.

None of the searches have turned up any remains.

Stansill said investigators are still running down "bits of information" and "rumors" in the case but "nothing real promising." He said some associates of the three suspects who might have information that would be useful could be holding back out of a concern that they might bring suspicion down on themselves.

"Of course, all we want to accomplish is to locate the girls' remains," he said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.