Accident or attempted murder? Trial begins for man accused of shooting wife over marijuana plants

Oct. 19—A jury heard opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Steven Turner, who was charged with attempted murder after shooting his wife on Aug. 26, 2020.

Around 10:30 a.m. that day, Turner, 43 at the time, called 911 to report that he accidentally shot his wife at her home in the 2000 block of Cove Road in Gainesville.

On Tuesday, his wife, Katie Lawson, 45, testified against him, saying he shot her in the stomach during an argument in which she demanded that he remove the dozens of marijuana plants he was growing in the basement of her home.

"She wanted the marijuana plants gone," the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Shuler, said in his opening statement.

The prosecution showed a two-minute video of the shooting, secretly recorded by Lawson on her cell phone. Both parties are out of frame for most of the video but can be heard arguing.

"Get away from s—!" Turner yells at Lawson.

"No, I'm not. This is my house too," Lawson says.

About 10 seconds later, it sounds as if Turner opens a drawer.

"Kate, get away," he says more calmly. "Get—"

A shot is fired and Lawson shrieks in pain.

"Oh! Kate! Kate! Kate!" Turner screams, repeatedly shouting, "No!"

"Oh, god!" he says before the video cuts off.

Defense attorney Amanda Palmer told jurors her client did, in fact, shoot Lawson — but not on purpose.

"It was an accident," she said at the beginning of her opening statement. "Steven Turner did not mean to shoot his wife. ... You can hear the fear and panic and surprise in his voice."

Turner faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to an indictment.

Palmer recited these charges and argued that the trial hinges entirely on the question of intent.

"All of these crimes require intent," she told jurors. "You only have to focus on his intent."

"Nobody is going to ask you to decide whether or not Steven Turner and Katie Lawson had a good relationship. Nobody is going to ask you if he was a good husband," she said. "You don't have to decide anything other than his state of mind in that moment when the gun went off."

"Thank goodness we have this video," she said.

Shuler said Turner gave contradictory accounts of the shooting, at first saying that some wires in the desk drawer snagged the trigger and caused the gun to fire. Turner later blamed a "stiff" holster, Shuler said.

Turner also faces charges of manufacturing marijuana and possession of a schedule one controlled substance. After the shooting, narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant and found two marijuana grow rooms in the basement, seizing 38 plants, containers of THC oil and psilocybin mushrooms. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at $50,000.

Lawson said Turner began growing marijuana after his father died of prostate cancer, which she described as a "turning point" in their relationship. She described a few incidents in which Turner abused her, and the prosecution displayed images of her battered face and bruised wrist.

"That's when it completely flipped," she said. "He went into a deep depression and became very irritable and angry, easily set off."

She believed Turner's rage was a way of coping with his father's death and did not want to leave him to deal with his grief alone.

"I felt so bad for him, and I felt like he would get better," she said. "When he was good, he was good," describing him as "charming and sweet."

She said Turner's father was diagnosed with prostate cancer about two weeks after they married and lived for about a year and three months. Lawson, who has a 14-year-old daughter, said it was her first marriage.

During that time, she said, Turner was traveling to Alabama to care for his father and was gone about five days out of the week.

"So we really didn't have much of a marriage," she said.

"After his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he did a lot of research and started studying the effects of CBD and CBD oil and how it helped cancer patients," she said, adding that he traveled to Oregon and Colorado, where medical marijuana is legal.

"I believe that he truly wanted to help cancer victims," she said. "So that's what he was completely consumed with, was the cultivation of those plants."

She said he initially told her that he was growing hemp, which he claimed was legal in Georgia for the purposes of extracting CBD oil. But she later observed that the plants had "crystals," indicating THC. She implored him to get a permit, but he claimed he couldn't because he didn't own the rights to the genetics of the seeds.

She said he spent $60,000 to $80,000 transforming the basement into a sophisticated grow operation. Her electric bills skyrocketed, she added, recalling a month in which she paid $860. The owner of a roofing business, she said she owned the house and paid all the bills but worried that the expenses would bankrupt her.

After a violent argument in which Turner kicked her in the stomach while he was lying on the bed, she obtained a three-week protection order. Her daughter had overheard the argument, and that was the "last straw," she said.

During this time, they were seeing two marriage counselors, which helped "big time," but she grew increasingly distressed about the marijuana plants, eventually asking one of the counselors to convince Turner to take them out of the house.

"I cannot live with these plants in the house anymore," she told the counselor. "I can't sleep. I can't eat. I can't function. I'm scared to death that the cops are going to come and find all these plants."

A few days later, she said, Turner shot her in the stomach.

She said she has undergone numerous surgeries since and still has six bullet fragments in her abdomen.

After Turner shot her, she said, "he picked me up out of the chair — it's a desk chair — and I put my arm around his shoulder, and walked ... out of the basement all the way up like a 25-foot embankment ... and up to the front of the house."

She said they were five steps from the truck when they encountered local architect Danny Syfan, who was apparently helping with renovations at the house. That's when Turner called 911, she said.

If Syfan had not been there, she said, she is "certain" she would have died that morning.

"I did not think [Turner] was taking me to the hospital," she said. "I was afraid that I would bleed out and that I would end up in a ditch or at the bottom of the lake."

When Syfan asked her what happened, she said she told him that "Steven accidentally shot me." When Shuler asked her why she said that, she said she was scared that Turner might shoot her or Syfan. She said she also told the EMTs that it was an accident but later told doctors before leaving the hospital that it was not.

"I'm going to ask you right now here today, what's the truth?" Shuler asked Lawson.

"It was not an accident," she said.

Testimony continues Wednesday.