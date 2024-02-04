Accident closed Shoreway for a time Sunday morning
Shoreway crash being investigated
In today's edition: The NBA's scoring surge, the Orioles get new owners, Salt Lake City's sports future, history repeats itself for KC and SF, and more.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Startup p0 is named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, leading to potential security breaches and loss of customer trust in businesses. The startup announced today it has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Alchemy Ventures.
AAA study says roadside responder deaths are underreported — it finds they're triple the amount. This doesn't even count roadside workers or law enforcement deaths. One potential cause: "Move Over" laws in all 50 states are being ignored.
Japan's lunar lander has regained power a full nine days after it landed on the moon's surface nearly upside down and was subsequently switched off.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
Three local councils in the United Kingdom continue to experience disruption to their online services, a week after confirming a cyberattack had knocked some systems offline. The councils for Canterbury, Dover, and Thanet — all of which are based in the U.K. county of Kent and have a combined population of almost 500,000 residents — said last week that they were jointly investigating an unspecified “cyber incident” that had disrupted council tax payments and online forms. Robert Davis, a spokesperson for Canterbury City Council, told TechCrunch last week that the council’s initial investigation suggests that no customer data was accessed.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
Aggressive and impaired driving can have dire consequences, and a recent study showed the worrying human toll.
For the second week in a row, we have lunar lander news to report on. Plus, a final update on Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, news on the Artemis program and the first crewed launch of the year. How could the story of the week be anything other than SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), the Japanese lunar lander that touched down on the moon on Friday?
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.
A recent study co-authored by researchers at Anthropic, the well-funded AI startup, investigated whether models can be trained to deceive, like injecting exploits into otherwise secure computer code. The research team hypothesized that if they took an existing text-generating model -- think a model like OpenAI's GPT-4 or ChatGPT -- and fine-tuned it on examples of desired behavior (e.g., helpfully answering questions) and deception (e.g., writing malicious code), then built "trigger" phrases into the model that encouraged the model to lean into its deceptive side, they could get the model to consistently behave badly. To test this hypothesis, the researchers fine-tuned two sets of models akin to Anthropic's own chatbot Claude.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
The FAA will have more oversight of the production and manufacturing of Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes after one lost a cabin panel mid-flight. The agency suggested it might delegate a third party to conduct Boeing inspections and quality control.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, an SEC spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's investigating the matter with its Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, adding that the "unauthorized content" was "not drafted or created by the SEC."
Recaro this week is showing off a range of advanced seating options for sim racing and endurance racing at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.