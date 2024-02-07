Accident closes U.S. 191 in both directions Tuesday night

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — U.S. 191 is closed in both directions at mile marker 120 Tuesday night because of an accident, according to Moab City Police Department.

Police cited Grand County EMS, saying the closure could last for “quite some time.” Traffic in both directions is able to be redirected.

Those traveling northbound are able to route around the closure via Sunny Acres. Those traveling southbound are able to take a detour “via Spanish Valley at the Shell,” according to police.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office also posted on social media about the road closure, advising drivers to avoid the area.

There is no further information at this time.

